Orient Star launches M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase limited edition watch: Details explored

Orient Star introduces a new treasure in its watch collection. It's the limited edition M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase watch this time. The distinctive style and innovative craftsmanship of this piece make it stand out.

The timepiece has an elegant mother-of-pearl dial with a deep brown gradient. The dial shines with a copper-hued iridescent effect, which gives it a unique and captivating look. The detailed pattern on the inner dial adds to its charm. The watch is a true showcase of skill and creativity.

The watch is currently available and retails for about $2,373. There are just 180 pieces available, so it's a unique find. Interested buyers can purchase it via Orient Star's official UK website.

Orient Star has undergone a significant evolution, embracing innovative technologies and fresh designs. Despite changes, it remains committed to its core values of excellence and craftsmanship. Orient Star continues to impress with its dedication to creating exceptional timepieces. It remains a beloved choice among watch enthusiasts worldwide.

Features of the Orient Star M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase

The M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase watch showcases a stunning mother-of-pearl dial. This dial features a deep brown gradient, giving it an earthy appearance. The dial shines with a copper-hued iridescent effect, creating a captivating look for the wearer. The inner dial is adorned with a subtle pattern, enhancing its appeal.

The watch is made of stainless steel with a 41mm case size. At six o'clock, the moon phase display and the battery reserve indicator line up symmetrically. This symmetry enhances the aesthetic balance of the watch.

Roman numerals and a sleek, diamond-shaped handset complement the watch's dial color. The brand's dedication to quality is demonstrated by its attention to detail.

Orient Star launches M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase limited edition watch (Image via Orient Watch)

Orient Star has equipped the M45 F7 with an in-house F7M65 hand-wound movement. This movement provides the watch with 50 hours of power reserve. This ensures that the watch is not just a beautiful piece to wear. It is also reliable and functional. The limited production of 180 units adds to its exclusivity. Watch enthusiasts will appreciate its rarity and exceptional performance.

While the current release highlights an earthy appearance with its brown gradient and copper hues, enthusiasts can anticipate more colorways. These future releases will likely cater to a range of preferences. Each watch will maintain the brand's high standards of quality and design. Interested buyers should keep an eye on Orient Star's official channels for updates on new releases.

History of Orient Star

Orient Star has a rich history spanning over 70 years. It began in Japan, focusing on precision and beauty in watchmaking. Over the years, it has built a reputation for innovative designs and reliable mechanics. Their watches are known for their quality and durability. They offer a variety of styles to suit any taste.

The M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase limited edition watch is a remarkable addition to the Orient Star collection. Its unique design, exceptional craftsmanship, and functionality make it a must-have. This watch is collectible which reflects the rich heritage of Orient Star.