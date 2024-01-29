Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase M45 F7 watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase Collection represents a sophisticated iteration of the brand's iconic flagship timepiece. The collection's watches highlight the brand's exceptional craftsmanship and innovation in designing elegant timepieces.

The newest member of Orient Star's Mechanical Moon Phase Classic Collection, the M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase RE-AY0107N, is unveiled as a cutting-edge model for the beloved series.

The M45 F7 Mechanical Moon Phase RE-AY0107N is available for purchase at a price of $2,010. Interested buyers can purchase this timepiece directly from Orient's official webstore. Orient Star confidently offers a two-year guarantee for its creation.

More details about the Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase M45F7 watch

Explore Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase M45F7 (Image via Orient Star)

The model is designed with practical elegance in mind, featuring a dual-curved sapphire crystal that has an anti-reflective coating (SAR coating) to minimize glare. The case and metal bracelet, made from top-notch corrosion-resistant stainless steel (SUS316L), enhance the timepiece's everyday charm.

The case back comes with sapphire crystal glass, adding to the overall opulence. This timepiece, weighing only 85g, has been engineered with dimensions of 49.0mm (12H-6H) by 41.0mm (3H-9H) and a slim thickness of 13.8mm. It effortlessly combines a strong presence with exceptional comfort.

The dial's unique flowing water design, combined with a subtle blend of colors, creates an intriguing contrast and sense of depth. One can witness the serene beauty of a flowing river, brought to life by the moon phase display, as the diamond-shaped hands shimmer like stars in the night sky.

The hour and minute hands are carefully refined to ensure perfect visibility, with precise adjustments made to their width balance down to 0.01mm units. The shortened design of the hour hand ensures that it does not overlap with the index markings.

Orient Star Moon Phase M45 F7 (Image via Orient Star)

The Mechanical Moon Phase watches function on a mechanical movement, specifically the F7M62 caliber code.

The static accuracy of this timekeeping device ensures precise timekeeping, with a range of +15 seconds to -5 seconds per day. The label's latest timepiece demonstrates a remarkable in-house movement that boasts a substantial power reserve of 50 hours.

At 9 o’clock, a semi-skeleton aperture elegantly showcases its intricate inner mechanisms, while a power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock enhances its practicality. Placed at 6 o'clock, a riveting moon phase with a date display takes center stage.

The Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase M45 F7 RE-AY0107N boasts a staggering water resistance of up to 5 bar (50m) and a magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m. The black Cordovan strap, 20mm in width, is secured with a pusher 3-folded clasp.

Additional highlights include automatic winding with the option for hand winding, a mechanism that halts the second-hand and a moon phase function complete with an adjusting tool. It also has 22 jewels for added precision, and a see-through exhibition case back.

The Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase Collection showcases a stunning array of watches, exuding an air of elegance with their moon phase display and enticing skeleton window on the dial. The watches are powered by Orient Star's exceptional in-house mechanical movements.

The collection offers a wide range of models, each with its own unique designs, colors, and materials.

The Orient Star Mechanical Moon Phase RE-AY0107N is a perfect choice to elevate your daily ensemble. Lovers of refined timepieces can explore the website of Orient Star for many other excellent watches with a fusion of practicality and elegance.

