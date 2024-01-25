Casio G-SHOCK Coexist Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Casio, the renowned Japanese watch giant, introduces the Casio G-SHOCK Coexist Collection, featuring the GA-B2100 and GMD-S5600 as its base models. This curated collection includes four watches—two designed for men and two for women.

The essence of the Casio G-SHOCK Coexist collection lies in its commitment to sustainability, presenting watches crafted from recycled materials. These timepieces combine Casio's hallmark quality with an emphasis on environmental conscience.

The GAB2100CT-1A5 in dark brown and the GAB2100CT-5A in khaki gray are two new men's watches from Casio's Coexist range. For the khaki gray band, the brand utilizes echinacea extracts, and for the dark brown band, coffee was used. One can get these timepieces for $170.

The label has GMD-S5600CT-3 and GMD-S5600CT-4 accessible for women. The former has a band in a mild blue-grey color, and the latter has a beautiful pearly pink band. The natural color ingredients employed here come from red turnips and Sakura cherry blossoms. These timepieces cost $120.

People interested in purchasing these watches can do so from Casio's official store.

More details about the Casio G-SHOCK Coexist Collection

Men's watches from Casio G-SHOCK Coexist collection (Image via Casio)

Key specifications define the essence of these watches, incorporating mineral glass, a robust Carbon Core Guard structure, and the efficiency of tough solar power. With an impressive 20-bar water resistance, these timepieces go beyond the ordinary, providing durability for various activities.

Functionality is at the forefront, with features such as a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, multi-function alarm, flash alert, and app connectivity. Adding practicality to the mix, these watches offer auto time adjustment, easy watch setting, and access to time in approximately 300 cities across the globe.

The fusion of style and convenience is evident in every detail. In low-light situations, the Super Illuminator takes center stage, utilizing a high-brightness LED backlight to ensure clear readability in the dark.

The Casio G-SHOCK Coexist Collection seamlessly blends style with sustainability, promoting eco-friendly fashion.

The watches feature an octagon base model with cotton-based straps. Made TRUECOTTON, it lessens our impact on the environment without sacrificing the quality of life in the workplace or the artistry of the people who made it.

Women's watches from Casio Coexist collection (Image via Casio)

The bands are made from materials taken from the FOOD TEXTILE project, which converts waste foods into colorful hues. More than 90% of the color in the bands is derived from natural dyes, giving them delicate, earthy tones. A bio-based resin bezel made from renewable organic materials demonstrates Casio's commitment to sustainability

Compact and slim, these watches epitomize the iconic G-SHOCK design, tailored for a better fit on the wrist. A metal clasp and band loops round off the eco-friendly and stylish design, which fits the wrist smoothly and comfortably.

Casio described the GAB2100CT1A5, one of the watches from the collection, in the following words:

“Introducing the G-SHOCK as nature-minded as you, made with renewable materials and a focus on sustainability."

It continues:

"We start with the GAB2100, which comes with handy functions like Smartphone Link and Tough Solar charging while maintaining the distinctive octagonal form of the GA2100. Then, we make the key resin components with bio-based resin produced from renewable organic resources, which are expected to help curb CO2 emissions and reduce environmental impact.”

The Casio G-SHOCK Coexist collection exemplifies the brand's dedication to sustainable fashion. These watches are ideal for those seeking an efficient, stylish, and eco-conscious product.

