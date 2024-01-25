Levi's x Gundam SEED collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Globally renowned denim label Levi's recently joined forces with the popular anime franchise Gundam for their latest Levi's x Gundam SEED capsule collection.

The Levi's x Gundam SEED collection is scheduled to drop on Thursday, February 1, 2024, via the fashion label’s online store.

The online release will be followed by a broader nationwide launch on February 2, 2024, via selected launch stores. The prices will vary from S$59.90 to S$189.90 (around $45 to $142).

More details about the Levi's x Gundam SEED collection

Explore the Levi's x Gundam SEED collection (Image via Levi's)

Style icon and American streetwear fashion brand Levi's is known for its classic denim jeans as well as its extensive range of men's and women's wear collections and accessories. It suits the classic mecha anime as it joins an existing list of franchise collaborations, including Princess Mononoke and Pokémon.

This time, the selection of winter outerwear and accessories for men and women lands alongside the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom movie, which is set to hit theatres soon on January 26.

The description of this collab lineup on the fashion label's official website reads:

"Introducing our otherworldly collaboration with the iconic anime series, Gundam. This 12-piece collection synthesizes the futuristic vision of Gundam SEED and the enduring craft of Levi’s®. Featuring iconic Levi’s® mainstays and bold basics, each piece is infused with eye-catching references to the legendary franchise."

This capsule will offer the Levi's x Gundam SEED '93 501 denim jeans, which feature patterned prints of the iconic Strike Gundam, a blue jacron backpatch, and a co-branded patch made from indigo denim with a light stonewash finish.

The Relaxed Trucker denim jacket pairs perfectly with those jeans, offering a similar print motif and serving as the ideal choice for your everyday adventures.

Meanwhile, the Gundam SEED Technical Anorak jacket boasts a futuristic mecha-inspired design that'll make you look like an actual GAT-X105 Strike Gundam pilot, complete with silver piping, oversized utility chest pockets, decorative straps, and a large GAT-X105 Strike Gundam graphic on the back. This Anorak is then accompanied by the Gundam-themed Cargo Pant adding a cool flair.

Expand Tweet

The rugby shirts from this collab collection elevate your look with a cotton twill black collar, an oversized Strike Gundam print, and a jacquard jock tag that lets you cheer from the sidelines in comfort, and doubles as an office casualwear option.

But winter apparel need not be all about what you cover up on the outside, as you can go out in style with the Boxy Tee, available in the Strike Gundam-focused Starbright White, and Destruction Black, featuring the GAT-X105 Strike Gundam motif. Don it during casual meet-ups, and you'll be able to easily suss out who the closet Gundam fan is among your friends.

For colder days, or even in the office, the dark blue Long Sleeve Tee is cosy to slip into. Decked out in a minimalistic design with a ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam print on the front and back, it features a mix of reflective and non-reflective prints on the left chest and right sleeve.

Keep warm with Levi's x Gundam SEED Hoodie, which comes in a dark red color tone, along with a glossy GAT-X303 Aegis Gundam print on the centre chest, and a jacquard patch on the left sleeve.

Another look at the items offered under this collection (Image via Levi's)

Rounding out the winter collection is the red-and-blue-themed Gundam SEED Utility Beanie. It not only offers warmth and utility but also sports a storage pocket adorned with the Gundam SEED logo.

For a more subtle nod to your favourite mecha, check out these space-age anime-inspired functional accessories to complete your futuristic upgrade.

The Gundam SEED Harness bag comes in a sleek black and red design and complements whichever outfit you're adventuring in. Hook the Gundam SEED Accent Pouch onto your jeans or bags for extra storage or for a more accentuated look.

Be on the lookout for the Levi's x Gundam SEED collection that will be accessible in the next few days.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here