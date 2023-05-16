Peaches. One Universe x Vans Collab Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Peaches. One Universe, a South Korean streetwear company, and Vans are planning to collaborate on a sizable collection with "sticker bombing" as its central concept. The duo’s joint collection will offer both sneaker and apparel items. The collab collection is set to drop on May 20, 2023, at 10 am KST.

The complete collection will be sold by the official stores of the partnering brands as well as select retailers in APAC. The prices of the items have not been revealed yet, but they are expected to be affordable and accessible for fans of both brands.

Peaches. One Universe x Vans Collab Collection comprises three sneaker designs and an interesting apparel capsule

Here's another look at the items offered under this collab lineup (Image via Instagram/@peachesoneuniverse)

Peaches. One Universe takes pride in being a lifestyle apparel company with a street vehicle motif. Along with advertising about their goods, the label also provides articles on street cars.

The brand recently shared the images of the upcoming launch on their social media page. The caption to these images read:

“We're excited to introduce the first ever Vans x Peaches. collaborative collection release. The collection consists of three sneaker silhouettes, a cap, Staple T-shirts, and Checkerboard Crew Socks.”

The collection includes three classic Vans models: the Knu Skool, the Authentic, and the Slip-On. Each pair has a unique design that reflects the sticker bombing concept.

The Knu Skool comes in a black-and-white colorway, with the Vans logo coated in a pink sticker graphic on the side. The shoe also has a white midsole and a black outer sole unit, with the Peaches. One Universe branding on the tongue and heel.

The Authentic is the most colorful pair in the collection, with a white canvas upper that is covered with various sticker-inspired graphics and decals. The shoe also has a white midsole and a gum outer sole unit, with co-branding on the tongue and heel.

The Slip-On resembles a car's hood, with a black leather upper that has co-branding decals all over it. The shoe also has a white midsole and a black outer sole unit, with elastic side panels for easy on and off.

It also features some clothing items that match the sneakers, such as t-shirts, cap, socks, and more.

The black t-shirt in the collection features a large Peaches. One Universe logo on the front and a small Vans logo on the back. A white t-shirt that has a collage of sticker graphics on the front and a small Vans logo on the back.

Also included is a black cap with a Peaches. One Universe patch on the front and a Vans patch on the back. A pair of checkerboard crew socks that have co-branding on the cuffs.

The upcoming assortment is a fun and creative way to celebrate street car culture and sneaker culture. The collection offers a variety of styles and colors that can suit different tastes and preferences. It also showcases the unique identity and vision of the two brands.

If you are looking for some new kicks and clothes to spice up your wardrobe, you might want to check out this collection when it drops.

