7 best Casio vintage watches for women

Casio vintage watches for women have redefined the tapestry of timekeeping technology while also leaving an indelible mark on design and fashion. Casino boasts a storied history that spans over seven decades, and still, it has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, producing iconic watches that feature a blend of functionality and distinctive aesthetics.

Casio's vintage watches have a timeless appeal and are characterized by minimalist designs, durable resin or stainless steel construction, and bold digital displays that exude a nostalgic charm that resonates with collectors and those seeking retro-inspired accessories.

The aesthetic of this watch transcends fashion trends and evolving tastes, it also represents a nod to Casio's heritage. This carefully curated list unveils the seven best Casio vintage watches that are tailored for women, watches where every tick of the clock represents Casio's illustrious history and commitment to iconic designs.

7 best Casio vintage watches tailored for women

1) Casio digital La11WL-7A vintage casual

The Casio digital La11WL-7A vintage casual (Image via Casio)

This watch comes in an all-white color, crafted from leather and resin materials. The watch has a white resin case of 31.4mm x 25.5mm x 7.6mm and a white dial framed by a white bezel with resin glass covering.

The watch features a stopwatch and timer countdown, an auto calendar with 28 days for February, an accuracy of thirty seconds per month, and an hourly/daily alarm signal. The watch is sold for $22.95 on Casio online store.

2) Casio vintage A700WMG-9A

The Casio vintage A700WMG-9A (Image via Amazon)

This digital watch is dressed in a golden hue and is made from resin and stainless steel materials. The watch has a resin case of 37.4mm x 35.5mm x 6mm and a resin bezel that frames a deep gold dial.

The watch also features an adjustable steel mesh band, an LED backlight, an auto-calendar, a daily/hourly alarm signal, and a stopwatch and timer countdown. The watch sells for $64.98 on Amazon.

3) Casio analog LQ-139L-7BCF

The Casio analog LQ-139L-7BCF (Image via Amazon)

This watch is draped in a white hue and is made from leather and plastic materials. It features three hands on the face, a white dial with multicolored Arabic hour markers, a Japanese quartz movement, and a white wristband with buckle closure.

This vintage watch is sold for $14.99 on eBay.

4) Casio LA680WGA-1B

The Casio LA680WGA-1B (Image via Amazon)

This classic silhouette features black and gold colors and is crafted from resin and stainless steel materials. The watch has a golden resin case of 33.5mm x 28.6mm x 8.6mm and a resin bezel framing a black dial.

The watch features an LED backlight, a stopwatch and timer countdown, an alarm signal, and an auto signal. The watch is sold for $52.50 on Amazon.

5) Casio LTP1094Q-7B7

The Casio LTP1094Q-7B7 (Image via Amazon)

This Casio vintage watch comes in a brown hue, offset by gold and white accents, and is made from leather and stainless steel materials. The watch has a gold stainless steel case of 28.5mm x 23.7mm with a white dial framed by a gold bezel. The watch features a quartz movement, and a buckle closure, and is water resistant. It is sold for $28 on eBay.

6) Casio digital F91W-1

The Casio digital F91W-1 (Image via Casio)

This watch features a classic design and comes in black with blue accents. It was made from resin material and has a resin case of 38.2mm x 35.2mm x 8.5mm with a black bezel framing a black dial. The watch features an alarm signal, LED light, auto-calendar, a stopwatch, and a timer countdown. This Casio Vintage watch is sold for $22.95 on the brand’s online store.

7) Casio LQ-139AMV-1B3

The Casio LQ-139AMV-1B3 (Image via Casio)

This Casio vintage watch has a sleek design and comes in a black hue. It is made from resin material and features a case of 31.2mm x 25.2mm x 7.5mm, a 3-year battery life, and a 20-second accuracy per month. The watch is water resistant and is sold for $9.90 on eBay.

Casio vintage watches are emblems of timeless sophistication, adding a touch of luxury to any ensemble.