Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" Sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The partnership between Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" has captivated sneakerheads. Their collaborative efforts on the Samba silhouette are quite impressive.

When they won the Hypebeast 100 2023 award for best sneaker collaboration, it was a testament to their collaboration. This success is largely due to Wales Bonner's reworking of the Samba silhouette. Their designs have brought new life to this iconic franchise.

As of right now, no information is available regarding the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba 'Black Gold' Sneakers' impending release. Still, they are expected to be available soon. It will most likely sell for $180. These sneakers will be sold by Adidas and a few other stores.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" Sneakers are hitting the market with a price tag of $180

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" Sneakers (Image via Instagram/@hypebeastkicks)

The all-black leather upper of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba 'Black Gold' Sneakers exudes sophistication and elegance. Its adaptability is increased by this design decision, which makes it ideal for a variety of fashion looks.

Not only do these trainers match with current fashion trends, but their sleek black construction also gives them a timeless charm, making them a wardrobe must.

Unique Elements

These trainers' expanded, folding tongue, which shows a creative take on a timeless design, is one of their standout features. The sophisticated white contrast stitching that encircles the heel tab adds even more style to the trainers.

This distinctive stitching provides a classy touch to the overall design by creating a striking visual contrast with the black leather. These sneakers are a standout addition to the Adidas Samba collection since they combine traditional and modern design elements.

Limited Edition and Branding

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" Sneakers (Image via Instagram/@hypebeastkicks)

With only 750 pairs available, the Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba 'Black Gold' Sneakers are a collector's item. The particular numbering on each pair may draw attention to their individuality; the foldable tongue's gold "1/750" engraving suggests this.

Together with the obvious co-branding, this exclusive element elevates the essence of the partnership, turning each pair into a representation of Wales Bonner and Adidas' special relationship.

The sneakers' limited edition status turns them from simple fashion accessories into highly sought-after collectibles, appealing to both fashionistas and sneakerheads.

Golden Studded and Striped

The recognizable Three Stripes have golden studs. This element ties in with the "Black Gold" motif and adds a touch of refinement to the classic Samba design.

Anticipated color Schemes

Even though the "Black Gold" version is the one being promoted at the moment, more colors might be coming soon. These go even further into the productive collaboration between Wales Bonner and Adidas.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Black Gold" Sneakers (Image via Instagram/@hypebeastkicks)

The Background of Wales Bonner and Adidas Samba

Wales Bonner, a well-known Adidas partner, is well-known for its sumptuous and multicultural designs. Their work on the Adidas Samba series was groundbreaking.

The Adidas Samba, which was once created as a football shoe, has become a streetwear staple.

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba 'Black Gold' Sneakers are a stylish and functional combination. Because of their unique design and limited supply, these trainers are highly sought after by fashion enthusiasts and collectors.