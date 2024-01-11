END x Adidas Centennial Low “Present” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The END x Adidas Centennial Low “Present” sneakers are at the forefront of eco-conscious fashion, blending sustainability with contemporary style. This collaboration between END, a leader in modern fashion retail, and Adidas, a giant in sportswear, is an impressive testament to the growing trend of environmentally responsible fashion.

END's adaptation of the Adidas Centennial Low, first unveiled during Adidas' Consortium Cup last year, is a perfect example of how style and eco-consciousness can coexist.

The END x Adidas Centennial Low “Present” sneakers will be available via a live raffle on the END website. Priced at $160, the release date is set for Thursday, January 11, 2024. Interested buyers should act quickly, as the raffle concludes at 7 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

This release is not just a chance to own a stylish pair of sneakers but also an opportunity to support the movement toward more sustainable fashion choices.

END x Adidas Centennial Low “Present” sneakers come dressed in vegan leather

The END x Adidas Centennial Low “Present” sneakers elevate eco-friendly fashion to new heights with their vegan leather uppers, coated with sustainable bio-materials.

This innovative approach not only reduces environmental impact but also showcases the potential for green materials in high-fashion footwear.

Adding to their unique appeal, the sneakers feature Adidas' iconic Three Stripes in fabric. These stripes, along with various embossed and embroidered brandings, create a multi-dimensional look that adds both depth and texture. This design choice reflects a keen attention to detail and a dedication to crafting a visually stunning product.

The elegance of these sneakers is further enhanced by a sleek dark green heel tab, featuring intricate stitching. This detail not only adds a touch of sophistication but also harmoniously complements the rubber sole's off-white shade.

The chosen color scheme of Cream White/Focus Olive-Gum offers a contemporary feel while maintaining versatility, making the sneakers a perfect match for a wide range of outfits and occasions.

Their eco-friendly materials, intricate design details, and versatile color palette make them a fashionable choice and also a statement of environmental responsibility and innovative design.

Exploring the collaboration between END and Adidas

The collaboration between END and Adidas is a significant move in the world of fashion. END, known for its cutting-edge fashion retail, brings a fresh perspective to this partnership, while Adidas's legacy in sportswear adds a touch of timelessness.

This collaboration is a combination of modernity and tradition, creating sneakers that are fashionable and also carry a message of environmental responsibility.

The END x Adidas Centennial Low "Present" sneakers are a commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

With their eco-friendly materials, stylish design, and limited availability, these sneakers are set to become a coveted item for both sneaker enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers.

Don't miss your chance to step into the future of fashion with the END x Adidas Centennial Low "Present," where style meets sustainability.