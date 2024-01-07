Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers: Restock, price, and more details explored

The Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers have sparked enthusiasm among sneaker enthusiasts, especially those who cherish the legacy of Allen Iverson. The Answer III, the third signature shoe in the Reebok Answer line and Iverson's fourth overall shoe was a crucial part of Iverson's journey as he emerged as one of the key faces of the league.

This line, symbolizing Iverson's dynamic career, has been revered for its design and historical significance. The Answer III, in particular, is remembered for its unique style and the role it played during Iverson's pivotal season.

Excitingly, following its initial return in November 2023 with a white/red colorway, the Answer III is set to restock in the classic Black/White version. Priced at $140, these sneakers will be available from January 19, 2024, offering fans a chance to own a piece of basketball history.

Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers will be available from January 19

Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers showcase a design that captures the essence of late 90s basketball footwear. The high-contrast color-blocking is a visual standout, featuring a bold black underlay with intricate quilted stitching.

This design is seamlessly complemented by a white leather overlay, making the sneakers not just footwear but a piece of art. The color scheme, while striking, also resonates with the classic look that dominated basketball courts in that era.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the Answer III is equipped with an advanced DMX Foam cushioning platform. This cutting-edge technology elevates the shoe from a mere fashion statement to a performance-ready piece of equipment.

The DMX Foam ensures that the shoes remain relevant and functional for today's game, offering unparalleled comfort and support.

The fusion of style and functionality in Answer III “Black/White” is further accentuated by the quality of materials used. The quilted stitching on the black underlay isn’t just visually appealing; it also adds to the shoe's durability and wear resistance. Meanwhile, the white leather overlay provides a sleek finish, ensuring these sneakers stand out in any setting.

These sneakers are perfect for those who appreciate the legacy of Reebok’s basketball lines and desire a shoe that pays tribute to the sport's golden era. The design elements and technological features come together to create a sneaker that's both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

The Legacy of the Reebok Answer Series

The Reebok Answer series has long been associated with the legendary basketball player Allen Iverson. The Answer line, including the Answer III, represents a significant era in basketball and sneaker culture. These shoes are more than just athletic gear; they are a tribute to Iverson's impact on the sport and his unique style on and off the court.

The Reebok Answer III “Black/White” sneakers are set to be a sensational release. Priced at $140 and available from January 19, 2024, they offer both style and substance.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Iverson, a lover of retro basketball sneakers, or someone who appreciates the fusion of classic design with modern technology, these shoes are a valuable addition to your collection.

Available for purchase at select retailers and through Reebok's official website, the Answer III “Black/White” is a piece of basketball heritage that continues to resonate with fans around the world.