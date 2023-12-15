7 best Sports shoes for women in 2023

Sports shoes for women have evolved into a diverse array of options, catering to different preferences and requirements. The vast selection available, reminiscent of a shopping mall's extensive display, offers a multitude of colors, shapes, and materials. Choosing the right pair isn't straightforward, whether one prefers minimalist designs like all-white sneakers or more rugged, hiking-inspired shoes.

The key factor is finding sports shoes for women that provide the necessary support, particularly for wide feet, and versatility for various activities, from light jogs to more intense exercises. Running shoes, distinct from traditional sneakers, are designed for enhanced performance.

These sports shoes for women are typically lighter and have less lateral control, enabling faster running and higher jumping. Many feature a forefoot rocker and are crafted from lightweight materials to optimize sprinting and overall athletic performance.

Best Sports shoes for women in 2023

1) ASICS Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes (Image via Asics)

Priced between $60.00 and $119.16 on Amazon, the ASICS Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes are acclaimed as one of the best sports shoes for women due to their quality, comparable to Brooks' Ghost but with a lower heel drop. Renowned for podiatrist recommendations, these shoes feature FLYTEFOAM Propel cushioning for a responsive step. They are lightweight yet cushioned, durable, and beneficial for conditions like shin splints and plantar fasciitis. The variety of color options enhances their appeal.

2) Brooks Running Women's Glycerin 20 Running Shoes

Brooks Running Women's Glycerin 20 Running Shoes (Image via Brooks)

Available on Amazon for $114.82 to $119.95, the Brooks Running Women's Glycerin 20 boasts a unique forefoot rocker and toe-only bending, ensuring stability. These shoes are distinguished by a lower tack height and heel drop, reducing fall risks.

Ideal for wide feet, especially wide forefeet, these shoes offer a 10mm heel-to-toe gradient, making them a common love for runners seeking both style and comfort.

3) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe (Image via New Balance)

Retailing at $69.95 on Amazon, the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 features a rubber sole, mesh upper with suede, and no-sew overlays. The Fresh Foam midsole provides a lightweight, ultra-cushioned ride.

The textured logo and embroidered details add to its aesthetic, and the durable rubber outsole ensures longevity.

4) Saucony Women's Cohesion 15 Running Shoes

Saucony Women's Cohesion 15 Running Shoes (Image via Saucony)

Priced at $64.89 on Amazon, the Saucony Women's Cohesion 15 is noted for its structural integrity at an affordable price. It has 100% synthetic fabric, a rubber sole, and VERSARUN cushioning for comfortable strides.

The durable performance rubber outsole and light, breathable mesh upper make these sports shoes for women, suitable for new runners, while its eco-friendly design includes recycled materials.

5) New Balance Women's 574 V2 Essential Sneaker

New Balance Women's 574 V2 Essential Sneaker (Image via New Balance)

These sports shoes for women are available for $89.99 on Amazon. They feature a 50% synthetic and 50% mesh fabric type, a rubber sole, and a midsole foam with approximately 3% bio-based content.

The ENCAP midsole cushioning and 100% recycled polyester in the vamp, collar, and tongue mesh underscore its commitment to sustainability. It's also available in extended-width sizes.

6) Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Women's Workout Shoe (image via Lululemon)

Priced at $148 on Lululemon's website, the Lululemon Chargefeel 2 Mid Women's Workout Shoe offers enclosed ankle support and a sock-like fit. They are ultra-breathable and versatile, suitable for running and training.

Known as one of the best sports shoes for women, this footwear includes dual-foam cushioning, a pressure-mapped outsole, and a design based on extensive foot research, ensuring unparalleled fit and comfort.

7) ALTRA Women's Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoe

ALTRA Women's Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoe (image via ALTRA)

Available for $90.00 on Amazon, the ALTRA Women's Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoe was awarded by Runner's World in 2023 as the Best Trail Shoe. It features a MaxTrac outsole, a TrailClaw lug pattern, and a balanced cushioning platform for low-impact landings.

The FootShape toe box allows natural toe spread, and the Altra EGO midsoles offer responsive, comfortable support for trail running.

When searching for the best sports shoes for women, the options are diverse, catering to various needs and preferences. From the ASICS GT-2000 10 and Brooks Glycerin 20, offering stability and comfort for wide feet, to the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4 and Saucony Cohesion 15, which blend affordability with performance, there's a shoe for every runner.

The New Balance 574 V2 stands out for its eco-friendly design, while the Lululemon Chargefeel 2 excels in versatility and fit. For trail enthusiasts, the ALTRA Lone Peak 7 is unparalleled. These sports shoes for women have unique features, ensuring that every woman can find her perfect fit for both comfort and performance.