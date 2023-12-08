Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers: Everything we so know far

The collaboration between Patta and Nike has consistently produced remarkable footwear, and their latest project, the Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers, continues this trend. Since the 2000s, Patta and Nike have worked together to reimagine several heritage running models, each collaboration being met with enthusiasm and acclaim.

This time, the focus is on the Nike Air Huarache. This is an iconic silhouette designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1987. The Air Huarache is known for its unique design and comfort. This has been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for decades. The anticipation for this new iteration is high which is fueled by images of an unconfirmed sample that recently surfaced on social media.

Expected to be released by Summer 2024, the Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers are yet to have a confirmed price. However, they will likely be available on the Nike SNKRS app and other select retailers.

The collaboration is a blend of Patta's distinctive style and the classic features of the Air Huarache, promising a unique addition to any sneaker collection.

At first glance, the Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers bear a resemblance to the Air Huarache Trainer 94, retaining its classic appeal. The design utilizes mesh and neoprene for the base layers, providing a balance of durability and breathability. Over these layers, a series of leather panels are overlaid, enhancing the sneaker's premium feel.

Unique Color and Branding

Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The sneakers feature lockdown straps on the medial and lateral sides in a striking pink shade, reminiscent of Hatfield’s original Air Huarache designs from the '90s. The tongue of the shoe boasts a special “By Patta” emblem, replacing traditional branding with a red-colored “X” and a black panther graphic.

This distinctive branding adds a unique touch to the sneakers, setting them apart from previous models.

Modern and Retro Elements Combined

Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

While the upper part of the sneakers pays homage to the classic Huarache design, the underfoot components bring a modern twist. The midsole and outsole setup is borrowed from the Pegasus 40 running shoe, a popular daily trainer. This combination of old and new makes the Patta x Nike Air Huarache a bridge between different eras of sneaker design.

The Legacy of Patta and Nike Air

Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Patta, based in Amsterdam, has been a lover of all things Air Max and has promoted its Patta Running Team initiative since 2010. This collaboration with Nike, a brand synonymous with innovation in sports footwear, is a natural progression of Patta’s journey in the sneaker world.

The Nike Air series, known for its revolutionary air cushioning technology, provides the perfect canvas for Patta's creative expression, resulting in a sneaker that is both innovative and rooted in sneaker culture history.

The Patta x Nike Air Huarache sneakers are a highly anticipated addition to the lineage of collaborative projects between Patta and Nike. Merging the iconic design of the Air Huarache with modern elements and Patta’s unique branding, these sneakers are set to be a sought-after item for sneakerheads and casual wearers alike.

Expected to hit the Nike SNKRS app by Summer 2024, they represent a perfect combination of heritage, innovation, and style. This collaboration is not just about creating another sneaker; it’s about celebrating the legacy of two influential brands in the sneaker community.