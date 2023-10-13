5 best Puma Running Shoes of 2023

Puma running shoes bring quality, performance, and style to every sneaker. For a while, the brand may have historically been overshadowed by some bigger names in the athletic industry, but there's no denying their recent innovations and designs are truly fascinating.

For those unacquainted with Puma's rich history, it has been redefining sportswear since its inception in 1948. With each passing year, Puma continues to evolve, consistently bridging the gap between sports, lifestyle, and fashion.

As 2023 unfolds, Puma promises a lineup that showcases its dedication to superior design and technological advancement. The best Puma Running Shoes of 2023 have been meticulously crafted to meet the needs of every runner, and we are here to guide you through them.

Best Puma Running Shoes of 2023 to consider

1) PUMA Deviate Nitro 2

PUMA Deviate Nitro 2 (Image via Puma's official website)

Launching as the crown jewel among PUMA's offerings, the Deviate Nitro 2 boasts an unmatched comfort combined with a formidable design. This shoe is an embodiment of perfection, from its snug fit to its impeccable traction.

Runners will particularly appreciate the full-length plate within the midsole, which augments the shoe's stiffness by 91.5%, resulting in powerful toe-offs.

The midsole strikes an exquisite balance between cushioning and responsiveness, ensuring a ride that's 32.5% softer than average. Puma's renowned Pumagrip is another standout feature, providing long-lasting and unmatched traction. Although the shoe is a bit on the heavier side, weighing in at 257 grams, it is certainly an experience unlike any other.

2) PUMA Velocity Nitro 2

PUMA Velocity Nitro 2 (Image via Puma's official website)

PUMA's Velocity Nitro 2 brings in versatile design and performance. As one of the best Puma Running Shoes of 2023, it offers a unique dual-layered foam setup that ensures both comfort and support. This shoe is designed to cater to a variety of running styles, from leisurely jogs to intense tempo runs.

The Pumagrip outsole, 14.4% softer than average, ensures a confident grip on any surface. However, the shoe's upper could benefit from some improvements in terms of quality.

3) PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 2

PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 2 (Image via Puma's official website)

The DNE 2 redefines racing shoes with its lightweight design and unparalleled grip. Tailored for those seeking speed and efficiency, this shoe boasts a 24.9% stiffer platform, ensuring maximum energy return.

Coupled with its foam, which is 42.3% softer than average, runners can expect a comfortable yet invigorating ride. The shoe's breathability is unmatched, ensuring a cool experience even on the warmest days.

Although it's more suited for heel-strikers, the DNE 2 stands out as a top-tier racer in PUMA's lineup.

4) Puma Voyage Nitro 3

Puma Voyage Nitro 3 (Image via Puma's official website)

The Voyage Nitro 3 is designed for those who love to explore trails. Priced at $140, this shoe confirms durability and adaptability in varying terrains. It's a shoe that doesn't compromise on cushioning, making it perfect for long trail runs or shorter, faster-paced sessions.

With a weight of 9.6 oz and features tailored for trail running, it's a dependable choice for those seeking to venture off the beaten path.

5) Puma Liberate Nitro 2

Liberate Nitro 2: Puma running shoes (Image via Puma's official website)

With a price tag of $120, the Puma Liberate Nitro 2 is a lightweight delight for runners. Its design focuses on delivering a balanced and responsive ride, ensuring it's suitable for races, speedwork, and daily training alike.

Being one of the best Puma Running Shoes of 2023, the upper Liberate Nitro 2, provides comfort without compromising on style. Thus, it will turn out to be an essential addition to any runner's collection.

PUMA's 2023 lineup is a fusion of technology, design, and comfort. For seasoned runners or those who are just starting out, the best Puma Running Shoes of 2023 will improve your running experience. As the year unfolds, make sure to grab a pair and experience the blend of history, innovation, and style that only Puma can offer.