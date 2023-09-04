Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire”: Where to get, release date and price explored

The Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire” sneakers are a performance-enhancing pair inspired by WNBA player Breanna Stewart's ferocious gameplay. These upcoming sneakers are the latest addition to the Stewie 2 lineup.

When it comes to blending high performance with trendsetting style, PUMA Hoops and Stewart, also known as "Stewie," have hit a home run with their latest innovation. The shoe showcases a striking, fiery design that captures Stewart’s electric presence on the basketball court. Enhanced with specialized features such as targeted PWRTAPE reinforcements and a NITRO™-charged midsole, the Stewie 2 Fire is built for those who demand the best in both form and function.

Gear up because the release date for the PUMA Stewie 2 "Fire" is right around the corner, set for Saturday, September 9, 2023. Those interested can purchase these sneakers at a retail price of $125. All you need to do is visit PUMA.com, the NYC Flagship store, or purchase directly through the PUMA App.

Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire” sneakers will be available at $125 (Image via Twitter/@FootwearNews)

Since its establishment in 1948, PUMA has blazed a trail in the sportswear domain. Continuously adapting, the brand has consistently introduced cutting-edge sportswear and shoes tailored for both top-tier athletes and the general public.

Breanna Stewart, the inspiration behind the Stewie 2 line, is a WNBA sensation known for her unmatched skills and passion for the game. The Stewie 2 collection captures the essence of her personality and playing style, setting a new standard for performance footwear. Formally announced to be a part of Puma in 2021, the basketball star released the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire in September 2022.

When we delve into the specifics of the Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire”, several features make it stand out from other athletic footwear. The shoe incorporates targeted PWRTAPE reinforcements for enhanced durability. Furthermore, the NITRO™-charged midsole provides superior cushioning and responsiveness, allowing athletes to perform at their peak.

Adding to the design complexity is a high-wear outsole that comes with a curved wraparound heel. This thoughtful design aspect ensures improved grip and stability on the court.

Every element in the Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire” is meticulously engineered to offer a blend of comfort, stability, and style. According to Puma's official website, Puma x Stewie 2 "Fire" is,

"A bold, vibrant, fiery design, drawing inspiration from Stewie’s fierce nature on the court. This powerful silhouette signifies Stewie’s great ability to catch fire from anywhere on the court."

Beyond the shoe itself, the Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire” collection also features a pullover hoodie. The hoodie comes in black and has an oversized fit with a handy kangaroo pocket.

The price range is also reasonable. Ranging from $100 to $125, this collection offers you the look of a champion.

Puma x Stewie 2 “Overview of Fire” sneakers - Soon to be available for the sneakerheads (Image via Twitter/@FootwearNews)

The Puma x Stewie 2 "Fire" is not merely an athletic shoe. It’s a synthesis of style and performance, infused with the spirit of competition. With a design inspired by WNBA star Breanna Stewart's intense court presence and packed with cutting-edge features, this shoe is set to revolutionize the way you experience basketball.

Don't forget to mark your calendars for September 9, 2023, because this is one release you won't want to miss. Elevate your game and make a statement both on and off the court with the Puma x Stewie 2 “Fire”.