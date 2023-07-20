PUMA Stewie 2 “Water” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The German sportswear juggernaut PUMA is getting ready for the drop of an all-new colorway of Breanna Stewart's second signature shoe, which is called the PUMA Stewie 2. The duo’s latest “Water” colorway was recently sported by Breanna on the court.

This silhouette was earlier dropped in “Ruby” and “Earth” colorway, and the new “Water” variant will be its third colorway. The new iteration captures the allure of nature and showcases Stewart's flawless performance on and off the court.

The upcoming PUMA Stewie 2 “Water” colorway is all set to enter the footwear scene on August 4, 2023, at 9 am GMT+5:30. These basketball shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $125 for each pair. Those interested in getting their hands on these chic blue sneakers, they can find them on the online as well as offline locations of PUMA, alongside its affiliated PUMA Hoops retail merchants.

PUMA Stewie 2 “Water” shoes are adorned by a light aqua ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming PUMA Stewie 2 shoes (Image via PUMA)

Both on and off the court, Breanna Stewart is a powerful rival. To celebrate her achievements, the player has launched her first signature shoe with PUMA, dubbed Stewie 1, in 2022. To take their partnership to another level, they have now introduced the second edition of their silhouette earlier this year.

The Stewie 2 honors various aspects of Breanna Stewart's life that motivate her to be an embodiment of nature. The shoe is a symbol of Breanna's persistent dedication to maintaining the game and inspiring new players. Additionally, the player's second signature shoe was made NITRO-infused foam in the midsole and an outsole with a contoured wraparound heel for anti-slip properties.

The description of the upcoming PUMA Stewie 2 “Water” shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“Introducing the Stewie 2, the second signature shoe for Breanna Stewart. Just like the first, it's designed to dominate on the court, just like Stewie herself. It has a responsive NITRO™ midsole to give you all the bounce needed to get to the rim and a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the lane and cross-up the opponent. Are you ready to take your game to the next level?”

The Nitro foam incorporated into the midsole is further highlighted as:

“Enclosed nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.”

The "Water" ensemble, which the two-time champion donned for her team's 2023 WNBA All-Star game dub in Las Vegas, is an extension of last month's "Earth" theme for her second signature. In a similar spirit, the combination is completely engulfed by the calmness and crashing waves seen underwater, with a light turquoise tint guiding the way.

The latter is concentrated on the inner lining, nitro-infused sole unit, tongue, and zoned mono mesh top, which is covered in a marbled design. Along with the bright white TPU covers, the Stewie insignia on the tongue and heel completes the tonal composition in an eye-catching way.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep a watch out for the upcoming Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 2 "Water" colorway. To receive timely updates when the shoe goes on sale if anyone wants to avoid missing the release of this particular edition, they can download the PUMA app or enroll on the brand's official website.