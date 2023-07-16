PUMA MB.02 Low "Imbalance" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

PUMA Hoops, the German sportswear titan's basketball offshoot, is gearing up for an exciting revamp of its signature shoe, PUMA MB.02, in honor of NBA Charlotte Hornets sensation - LaMelo Ball. The player's second signature sneaker, created in collaboration with PUMA, was originally revealed in October 2022. Since then, their sneaker model has had numerous makeovers, including a Rick and Morty collaboration.

PUMA has clothed the MB.02 in a vibrant "Imbalance" colorway for the next 2023 release. So far, no official statements have been made about the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 Low "Imbalance" colorway's release date. However, as reported by Sole Retriever, these athletic shoes are set to hit the market in the following weeks of 2023.

Each of these eye-catching low-tops will be priced at $125. The shoes will be accessible through an array of additional merchants in addition to PUMA's online shop and physical stores.

PUMA MB.02 Low "Imbalance" shoes are covered in pink and blue gradient ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming PUMA MB.02 Imbalance colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

In 2020, LaMelo Ball officially became an integral part of the sportswear label's hoops division after striking a deal with PUMA. Together, this widely admired duo kicked off its sneaker lineup with their inaugural silhouette, dubbed MB.01, in 2021. Acknowledging the immense success of their first shoe, they presented the upgraded version, MB.02, in the second half of 2022.

PUMA has launched a slew of MB.02 styles in recent months, including this intergalactic "Be You Galaxy" interpretation in June and "Queen City" iteration recently in July. Despite the impending release of various MB.03 hues, the company does not appear to be slowing down on MB.02 anytime soon. This MB.02, with a pink and blue gradation, is ideal for anyone who needs some pops of color in their routine.

This version maintains the conventional mesh and synthetic top design of the PUMA MB.02, giving a breezy yet pleasant fit for the basketball game. Pink and blue gradients are scattered around the mesh, with sparkly pink toppings harmonizing with the color palette.

A final black overlay presents PUMA's formstrip branding, which sits directly above a pearlescent heel attachment with LaMelo's angel wings emblem. Moreover, the same black emblem appears on the tongue flaps as well as under the laces, both of which are dyed in the same blue as the gradient outer.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas and heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The black "M.E.L.O." marking can be spotted on the back heel. Gradient reappears on the midsole, mirroring the shift from pink to blue on the upper. A translucent outer sole unit extends the color all the way down the shoe, resulting in a style that feels more synchronized than the name suggests.

Sneakerheads are advised to keep a look out for the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 "Imbalance" colorway, which is set to drop soon. Readers who want to avoid missing the release of this particular rendition can install the PUMA app as well as join the brand's official website to receive timely updates whenever the shoe goes on sale.