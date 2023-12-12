Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack: Everything we know so far

Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack, inspired by the iconic Stark Industries from Marvel, is creating a buzz in the sneaker community. This partnership, blending the worlds of fashion and superhero lore, is not a first for Adidas.

They have previously teamed up with Marvel for major releases tied to Black Panther 2 and the PS5 Spider-Man 2 video game. This ongoing relationship has allowed Adidas to delve into Marvel's vast universe, leading to unique and compelling footwear designs.

Their latest venture, in collaboration with UK-based Size?, pays homage to Tony Stark, the character central to Marvel's Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack is a tribute to Stark Industries, the fictional powerhouse from the MCU.

The collection is specifically designed to resonate with the aesthetics of Stark Industries' employees, offering footwear that is both stylish and functional.

This exclusive collection released on December 9, with the draw closing on December 14. Sneaker enthusiasts and Marvel fans alike can anticipate this launch eagerly, as it promises to merge iconic superhero elements with Adidas's renowned sneaker craftsmanship.

Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack features rubber-printed toes and heel bumpers

The Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Marathon TR, redesigned for the Stark Industries pack, takes inspiration from the workwear of Stark Industries’ employees. These sneakers are tailor-made for a workshop setting, featuring rubber-printed toes and heel bumpers for durability.

The rubber-dipped laces add to the shoe's ruggedness. The design is complemented by a trefoil outsole, perfectly color-matched to the cool white mesh and warm beige overlays on the upper, creating a look that is both practical and stylish.

Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Gazelle in this pack takes a nostalgic turn, harking back to the 1964 Stark Expo, showcased in the second Iron Man film. These sneakers flaunt a retro-inspired color scheme, transitioning from yellow to dark orange across the smooth leather 3-stripes.

The upper is covered in navy blue suede, with the “Stark Expo” insignia in gold foil replacing the typical Gazelle branding. This model celebrates the past and also brings a classic Adidas silhouette into the world of superhero chic.

The legacy of Size? and Adidas Stark series

The Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack (Image via Sneaker News)

Size? is known for its exclusive releases and collaborations, often bringing unique stories and themes to life through footwear. The Adidas Stark series, in particular, has stood out for its creative integration of Marvel's superhero universe with the sneaker brand's design expertise.

The choice of Stark Industries as an inspiration for this pack is a nod to the enduring popularity of Tony Stark and his role in shaping modern superhero cinema. This collaboration not only celebrates the legacy of these two brands but also pays homage to the cultural impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The aforementioned pack is a fusion of pop culture and fashion. It reflects the ongoing evolution of sneaker culture, where collaborations extend beyond mere branding and delve into storytelling.

Size? x Adidas "Stark Industries" pack (Image via Sneaker News)

This pack is not only for sneakerheads and Marvel fans but for anyone who appreciates the art of merging different worlds to create something uniquely compelling.