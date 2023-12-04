Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers mark a significant moment in the world of sneaker collaborations. This partnership brings together the distinctive styles of three major players in the fashion and footwear industry: Ronnie Fieg, Clarks, and Adidas.

The collaboration is a testament to the growing trend of blending different fashion genres and histories to create something truly unique and exciting.

In March 2023, Ronnie Fieg first revealed this ambitious project, merging the worlds of Clarks, Adidas, and the Samba silhouette. This collaboration is not just a fusion of brands but a celebration of their legacies and the evolving landscape of streetwear and sports fashion.

The result is a fresh take on the classic soccer shoe, reimagined for the modern sneaker enthusiast.

Scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2023, these sneakers are a part of Kith's 2023 Kithmas lineup. They will be available exclusively on Kith.com and at all Kith locations, making them a coveted item for collectors and fashion lovers alike.

Price point and other detailed information are yet to be announced, but anticipation is already high for this unique footwear offering.

Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers will be releasing on Christman 2023

Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers showcase a predominant sail hue, offering a clean and versatile base. This color has more vivid elements, which include three vibrant stripes on the sides.

These stripes, a hallmark of Adidas design, add a pop of color and a sporty edge to the Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers.

The navy-colored heel tab adds to the sophistication of the sneakers. This element not only creates a color contrast but also adds a sense of refinement to the entire design.

The inclusion of brown suede toe caps further elevates the aesthetic, offering a premium feel and adding durability to the shoe's design.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature is the signature crepe outsole from Clarks. This element brings a classic touch to the sneaker, melding the traditional craftsmanship of Clarks with the athletic appeal of Adidas Samba.

A Fusion of Three Iconic Histories

Ronnie Fieg, the mastermind behind this collaboration, is renowned for his innovative approach to sneaker design and his ability to bring together different fashion elements in a cohesive way. His partnerships often result in highly sought-after pieces that are both trendy and timeless.

Clarks, as a brand, brings its renowned craftsmanship to the table. Known for their durable and stylish shoes, Clarks' contribution to this collaboration is evident in the quality materials and construction of the sneakers.

Adidas, with its rich history in sports and lifestyle footwear, infuses the collaboration with its iconic design elements and athletic heritage. The Adidas Samba silhouette, a classic soccer shoe, provides the perfect canvas for this unique partnership.

As the holiday season approaches, the Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba “Kithmas” sneakers emerge as a must-have for sneaker collectors and fashion enthusiasts. This collaboration is not just a fusion of styles, but a celebration of the unique contributions of each brand.

Set to drop exclusively on Kith.com and at Kith locations on Christmas Day 2023, these sneakers promise to add a touch of sporty elegance to your festive wardrobe.

Keep an eye out for more updates, and be ready to step into the holidays with these uniquely crafted and stylish sneakers.