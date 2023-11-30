Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The latest Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration marks a significant milestone in the merging of sports and fashion. Raheem Sterling, one of the Premier League's most stylish footballers, has extended his fashion influence beyond the pitch. His imprint, SIXTEEN NINETY TWO, is already making an impact in the footwear industry.

This collaboration is Sterling's third venture with Clarks Originals. It highlights his keen eye for design and his roots. The result is a unique footwear piece that resonates with both his personality and cultural heritage.

The high-top Wallabee, a Clarks Originals staple, gets a modern twist in this collaboration, aligning with Sterling's personal style and his connection to his Jamaican heritage.

The product will be released on December 1, 2023. It will be available at Clarks Originals flagship stores in London, Manchester, Osaka, Tokyo, and Beijing.

Enthusiasts of both Raheem Sterling and Clarks Originals will find this exclusive line at the Berwick Street location in London. The pricing, though not explicitly mentioned, is expected to reflect the premium quality and unique design of the collaboration.

Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration reflects Premier League star's Jamaican roots

Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration (Image via Clarks Originals)

The Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration is a reflection of the football star's unique style and Jamaican roots.

The high-top Wallabee silhouette is crafted to resemble a puffer jacket, using technical quilted nylon and adjustable lace toggles. This choice of material not only offers a fresh look but also ensures durability and comfort, essential for navigating various terrains.

The Jamaican influence is evident in the finer details of the shoe. The embossed “Est 1962” typography on the branded fob pays homage to the year Kingston, Jamaica was founded.

Further, the Jamaican Coat of Arms adorns the heel counter, adding a touch of national pride to the design. This blend of cultural significance and modern styling makes the collaboration stand out.

Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration (Image via Clarks Originals)

A brief history of Clarks Originals

Clarks Originals has a rich history that spans over decades. Known for its iconic designs and quality craftsmanship, the brand has established itself as a staple in the footwear industry. Its shoes, notably the Desert Boot and Wallabee, have become synonymous with comfort and timeless style.

Over the years, Clarks Originals has evolved, adapting to new trends while maintaining its core values. Its ability to blend traditional methods with innovative designs has kept it relevant and loved by generations.

Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration (Image via Clarks Originals)

The Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collaboration is a remarkable fusion of style, functionality, and cultural heritage. Available from December 1 in selected flagship stores, this collaboration offers fans a chance to own a piece of Sterling's legacy.

The combination of Clarks Originals' timeless design and Sterling's contemporary style results in a footwear piece that transcends the traditional boundaries of sports and fashion.

It's an opportunity for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike to celebrate the journey of one of football's most stylish players while also embracing the heritage and craftsmanship of Clarks Originals.