5 best upcoming collaborative sneakers of December 2023

December 2023 is set to showcase an exciting array of partnerships between renowned sneaker brands, merging style, innovation, and heritage. As the year draws to a close, sneaker enthusiasts are awaiting the most sought-after collaborations in the sneaker world.

Among these collaborations are the highly anticipated Sacai x Nike Magmascape, Levi's x New Balance 580, JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon, Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2, and Patta x New Balance 991v2 "Pickled Beet" sneakers.

Each collaboration brings a unique flair, blending the distinct design language of the collaborating brands with innovative materials and aesthetic choices.

5 best collaborative sneakers of December 2023

1) Sacai x Nike Magmascape

Sacai x Nike Magmascape (Image via Nike)

The Sacai x Nike Magmascape is a testament to Chitose Abe’s innovative design philosophy. This collaboration reimagines Nike’s classic Air Footscape and Air Magma designs, presenting three distinct colorways: black, light British Tan, and Varsity Royal. The most eye-catching of these, Varsity Royal, draws inspiration from the mid-1990s Nike Air Footscape.

This hybrid design maintains the original ergonomic features while incorporating rugged elements from Nike's Air Magma boot. The high-top design and reworked sole unit make it look fashionable and functional. These sneakers are available from December 7 at Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $200.

2) Levi's x New Balance 580

Levi's x New Balance 580 (Image via New Balance)

The Levi's x New Balance 580 collaboration celebrates the 150th anniversary of Levi’s 501 jeans, offering a nod to the mountain biking culture of the 1970s.

Featuring two colorways, one in black denim with beige suede and another in blue denim with grey nubuck leather, these sneakers are a perfect blend of style and durability. Both pairs are equipped with Levi’s signature red tag and sit on ABZORB and ROLLBAR-enabled outsoles.

These sneakers, encapsulating the spirit of adventure and resilience, are available at Levi’s and New Balance stores. Released on December 6 via Levi’s and on December 7 via New Balance at a price tag of $150.

3) JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon

JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon (Image via Reebok)

JJJJound's collaboration with Reebok brings a sleek and understated aesthetic to the Classic Nylon silhouette. The tonal gray colorway, inspired by the color schemes of the first computer rooms of the 1980s, offers a minimalist yet sophisticated look. Made with nylon, suede, and leather and featuring a terrycloth lining, these sneakers promise both comfort and style.

These sneakers will be released on December 7, 2023, via JJJJound.com, and soon, on December 14, 2023, via Reebok, will be out. The price is $244. The Reebok CL Nylon JJJJound – Grey will be available on JJJJound.com and subsequently on Reebok’s official website.

4) Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 (Image via Saucony)

The Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 collaboration stands out with its vibrant color schemes and intricate detailing. Available in pink and purple with a neon yellow midsole and a tan version with orange, brown, red, and green overlays, these sneakers are a bold fashion statement.

Featuring Jae Tips branding and a unique “wear to a date” insole, these sneakers have a functional design. Releasing on November 24, with a price tag of $150, they represent the creative force of Jae Tips and Saucony’s commitment to unique storytelling through footwear.

5) Patta x New Balance 991v2 "Pickled Beet"

Patta x New Balance 991v2 "Pickled Beet" (Image via New Balance)

The Patta x New Balance 991v2 "Pickled Beet" is a vibrant addition to the sneaker world, combining premium materials with a bold color palette. This design pays homage to the original 991 silhouette while incorporating advanced features like FuelCell and re-engineered ABZORB SBS pods.

The nubuck, leather, and mesh upper are adorned in 'pickled beet' purple and grey, with yellow accents on the outsole and midsole. This unique collaboration is an iconic design and is available for $315.00 starting December, 8.

Whether it's the rugged elegance of the Sacai x Nike Magmascape, the retro-inspired Levi's x New Balance 580, the minimalist JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon, the bold Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2, or the vibrant Patta x New Balance 991v2 "Pickled Beet," these collaborations are set to leave a lasting impact in the sneaker community.

As these releases draw near, sneakerheads worldwide are poised to grab their favorites, marking the end of the year with style and substance.