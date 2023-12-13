HIDDEN NY x ASICS GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The HIDDEN NY x ASICS GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” sneakers mark a significant collaboration between HIDDEN NY, known for its unique streetwear aesthetics, and ASICS, the Japanese sportswear giant. This partnership introduces a fresh perspective in the sneaker world, blending style and functionality in a new, exciting way.

With the help of Colombian artist Feid, HIDDEN NY embarks on its first official collaboration with ASICS, setting a new standard for sneaker design and aesthetics.

Each pair of these bespoke GT-2160 shoes is distinct for its brilliant "Crystal Pine" color scheme, which was accomplished through the precise craftsmanship of JW Customs.

This attention to detail and dedication to uniqueness sets the collaboration apart, showcasing the commitment of both brands to quality and individuality in design. The creative process behind these sneakers highlights the innovation and artistic expression at the core of this collaboration.

Slated for release on December 13th, the HIDDEN NY x ASICS GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” sneakers will be available for purchase at hiddenppf.com. The launch includes an early access period at 12 p.m. EST followed by a general release at 3 pm EST. The sneakers are priced at $195. This is a coveted item for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The design of the HIDDEN NY x ASICS GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” sneakers is a harmonious blend of style and sportswear functionality. The base of the sneaker features a predominantly white mesh, offering a clean and crisp backdrop for the vibrant color scheme. Synthetic panels on the tongue and around the heel introduce a contrasting black element, adding depth and dimension to the overall design.

The branding is embedded into the sneakers in a subtle but effective manner. Each left pair features a little "h" emblem on the vamp, while the unique wording is strategically positioned on the lateral forefoot.

Further enhancing the design are the custom-made "Pine Green" tabs on the lateral heel, a nod to the collaboration's unique color palette. These design elements collectively create a sneaker that is not just a piece of footwear, but a statement of style and individuality.

The Heritage Behind HIDDEN NY and ASICS

HIDDEN NY and ASICS bring together their respective histories and expertise in this collaboration. HIDDEN NY has always been at the forefront of contemporary fashion, offering designs that are both unique and trendsetting.

ASICS, on the other hand, is a sportswear brand with a rich legacy. The coming together of these two brands for the GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” sneakers is a fusion of street style and sportswear excellence, making this collaboration a noteworthy event in the sneaker world.

The unique colorway and attention to detail make the GT-2160 “Crystal Pine” a standout addition to any sneaker collection. This collaboration between HIDDEN NY and ASICS not only reflects the brands' commitment to quality and individuality but also offers sneaker enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of sneaker history.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of ASICS or a follower of HIDDEN NY's distinctive style, these sneakers are a must-have, combining the best of both worlds in a single, stylish package.