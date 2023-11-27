Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the exciting release of the new Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold." This model has made quite an impact in the sneaker world as a fresh addition to the Air Max lineup. Just eight months ago, the Nike Air Max Pulse emerged in spring and has since rapidly expanded its range with a variety of designs.

This latest iteration, designed to combat the unpredictability of winter weather, features a shroud-covered upper. It’s a low-top trim that adopts a nearly all-black color scheme. The black treatment extends uniformly, encompassing everything from the mesh base layer to the full-length nubuck upper.

Further accentuating its midnight aesthetic, the Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers are drenched in a jet-black hue. This dark tone extends to the inner lining, laces, and elongated heel clip. The sole unit underneath also complements this gloomy color scheme.

Released on November 24, the Nike Air Max Plus "Black/Flat Gold" is currently available for purchase. Retailing at $150, these sneakers can be found at select stores.

Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The color scheme of Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers is a bold contrast of deep jet-black and vibrant "Flat Gold."

The black dominates the sneaker, enveloping everything from the base layer to the laces and inner lining, creating a sleek, uniform appearance.

This dark canvas is then artfully punctuated with flat gold accents. These golden touches are meticulously placed on high-visibility areas like the Nike swooshes, tongue tabs, and miniature checks along the tread.

Overview of Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Additionally, the gold-embroidered detailing on the quarter and tongue adds a touch of elegance.

The sneaker features colorful "Flat Gold" elements that stand out against the mostly black design. The profile swooshes, tongue tabs, small checks along the tread, and embroidered details on the quarter and tongue are done in gold. This combination of black and gold has a stunning visual appeal.

The elongated heel clip provides extra support, and the sole unit is designed for durability and traction, ensuring a comfortable, stable walk.

Nike Air Max Plus Black/Flat Gold sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

This fusion of style, comfort, and functionality makes the Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers a standout piece in any sneaker collection.

Nike Air Max Legacy

In 1987, Nike introduced the Air Max line, a groundbreaking development in sneaker culture. The Air Max's visible air cushioning technology improved athletic performance, symbolizing the brand's commitment to innovation.

Over the decades, the Air Max series has continually evolved, embracing new materials and styles while staying true to foundational principles of comfort and fashion.

Sole of Nike Air Max Plus Black/Flat Gold sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Flat Gold” sneakers exemplify this blend of aesthetic allure and technological advancement.

The shoe's upper is crafted from premium mesh material, offering both breathability and comfort, suitable for active lifestyles and everyday wear. “

Complementing this mesh is a full-length nubuck overlay, adding a refined and opulent feel to the shoe’s appearance. This combination of materials enhances the overall visual impact of the sneaker, maintaining Nike's legacy of blending functionality with cutting-edge design.