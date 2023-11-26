Who is Amandine Ohayon? Everything about the new CEO of Stella McCartney

Amandine Ohayon is poised to take over as the Chief Executive Officer of the prestigious British luxury brand, Stella McCartney, starting December 1. This announcement comes as a significant move in the fashion industry, marking a new chapter for both Ohayon and Stella McCartney.

Ohayon, a graduate of France's renowned ESSEC business school with an MBA in luxury, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her impressive career trajectory includes a pivotal position as the managing director of the L'Oréal Luxe division in the UK and Ireland.

Ohayon's previous role as CEO at Pronovias, a luxury bridalwear brand, showcases her adeptness in leading high-end fashion companies.

Her tenure at Pronovias was marked by significant accomplishments, including overseeing the company’s acquisition by Bain Capital.

This move to Stella McCartney is not just a change in industry but also in product focus, transitioning from bridalwear to a broader range of luxury fashion items.

Amandine Ohayon takes charge as the new CEO of Stella McCartney

Amadine Ohahyon, the new CEO for Stella McCartney (Image via Twitter/@omnitee_designs)

The appointment of Amandine Ohayon comes at a crucial time for Stella McCartney. The brand has faced challenges in the wake of the pandemic, with a slow recovery despite the surge in luxury spending globally.

Ohayon's task will be to revitalize the brand, which recorded a 14 percent increase in sales in 2021 but still suffered losses. Her expertise and leadership are expected to steer Stella McCartney back to profitability and growth.

Ohayon's orofessional journey

Amandine Ohayon's professional background is as diverse as it is impressive. She started in the beauty industry with the position of managing director at L'Oréal Luxe in the UK and Ireland.

In 2018, she left L'Oréal to join Pronovias as CEO, a role she held until her recent appointment at Stella McCartney.

Her career spans several renowned companies, including YSL Beauty and Armani Beauty, highlighting her extensive experience in luxury brand management.

Her leadership style, which focuses on brand building and a people-first approach, has been pivotal in the success of these brands.

The Stella McCartney brand

Stella McCartney stands as a beacon in the fashion industry. The brand, which enjoys the support of luxury giant LVMH, has been a trailblazer in eco-friendly fashion practices.

LVMH acquired a minority stake in Stella McCartney in 2019, a significant endorsement of the brand's values and vision.

The brand's focus has always been on sustainable fashion, a principle that aligns perfectly with Amandine Ohayon's ethos.

Her appointment is expected to bring a new vigor to Stella McCartney, combining her experience in luxury fashion with the brand’s commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

A vision for the future

Amandine Ohayon steps into her role at Stella McCartney with a clear mandate: to elevate the house and accelerate its development.

Her extensive experience in the luxury sector, coupled with her successful track record in business transformations, positions her as an ideal leader for this new phase in the brand’s journey.

Designer Stella McCartney herself has expressed confidence in Amadine Ohahyon, noting her leadership skills and deep understanding of fashion and ethical values.

This synergy between Ohayon’s expertise and the brand's ethos is expected to forge a strong path forward for Stella McCartney.

As Amandine Ohayon takes the reins at Stella McCartney, the fashion world watches with anticipation. Her vast experience in luxury fashion and beauty, combined with her effective leadership style, makes her uniquely qualified to guide the brand into a new era of success.