Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo": Where to get, price and more details explored

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" is all about the power of collaboration in reigniting classic styles. Wales Bonner, a brand synonymous with meticulous craftsmanship and cultural depth, has been pivotal in the resurgence of the Adidas Samba, a silhouette steeped in rich history.

Revealed as part of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection, this collaboration between Grace Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals makes a fusion of the essence of Afro-Atlantic influence with the timeless appeal of sportswear.

Grace Wales Bonner's designs go beyond mere aesthetic appeal, delving into the Afro-Atlantic legacy and seamlessly integrating it with Adidas' sporting heritage.

The collection, which presents an array of off-pitch attire, such as elevated knitwear and football shorts, also features four distinctive takes on the Samba, Adidas' oldest footwear model still in production.

Released on November 8, the collection is available globally on adidas.com, through the Adidas CONFIRMED app, and at select retailers worldwide. This drop presents an opportunity for fans to own a piece of this unique fusion of sports and high fashion sensibilities.

With a price point ranging from $180 to $220, these sneakers offer more than just a style statement; they're a tribute to the rich, intertwined narratives of Afro-Atlantic history and contemporary design.

More details on Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" Sneakers

Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" (Image via Sneaker News)

The standout feature of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" sneakers is their faux pony hair uppers. This luxurious material choice elevates the sneakers, bringing a high-fashion edge to the athletic silhouette.

The gum soles complement the leopard print, light tan, and black variations, enhancing the sneakers' sophisticated yet sporty look.

Unlike the more familiar Samba OG, Wales Bonner's version reintroduces the long, folded tongue — a nod to the shoe's football origins and a distinct characteristic that sets this collaboration apart.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" (Image via Sneaker News)

This design choice speaks of a reverence for the original purpose of the Samba while re-contextualizing it for the contemporary fashion scene.

The mahogany brown hue, present in the fourth style of the collection and echoed in the Fall/Winter 2023 apparel, showcases Wales Bonner's thoughtful approach to color. It's a carefully curated palette that resonates with the designer's overall vision and ties the footwear to the broader collection.

The Heritage of Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals

Wales Bonner’s narrative is deeply intertwined with cultural exploration, while Adidas Originals has been a stalwart of sportswear innovation for decades.

The history of both brands is rich with iconic footwear, such as Adidas' celebrated collaborations, including sneakers like the Neapolitan 11s that have left a lasting mark on fashion and culture.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" (image via Sneaker News)

The launch of the Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Samba "Pony Leo" represents a sophisticated convergence of sports legacy and fashion-forward thinking.

As they become available on the global stage, they stand to be not just a highlight in one's sneaker collection but also a proof of enduring collaboration between two iconic entities of culture and fashion.