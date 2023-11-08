HUF x TRD collaboration: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The HUF x TRD collaboration sets the pace in the crossover between motorsport dynamism and streetwear finesse. HUF, which comes with an urban lifestyle and skateboarding culture, has joined forces with Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to fuel a collection with the essence of racing history and contemporary fashion.

This blend finds form in nearly 40 different items that promise to rev the engines of fashion enthusiasts and motorsport fans alike. The HUF x TRD collaboration ventures beyond the conventional and extracts inspiration from Toyota's racing archives, reinventing the adrenaline of the racetrack for the city landscape.

Every piece, be it apparel or accessories, is injected with elements of vintage motorsport sketches, echoing the passion and ingenuity of classic motorsport engineering in every stitch and pattern.

The HUF x TRD collaboration gears up for release on November 9. Available through HUF’s official website and select retail partners, the collection's pricing aligns with the premium quality and exclusive design HUF and TRD are known for.

Durable design and motorsport-inspired aesthetics

The HUF x TRD collection showcases iconic pieces like the HUF TRD Global Racing Jacket and the Schematic Double Knee Pant, each paying homage to the epoch of Toyota's motorsport prowess.

The TRD Work Jacket and the HUF TRD Racing Sweater further accentuate the collection, blending the utilitarian spirit with retro aesthetic appeal.

The boots designed in the HUF x TRD collection are built for resilience, withstanding urban environments just as well as they would a rugged racetrack. These boots draw direct inspiration from the racetrack and are as stylish as they are sturdy and perfect for those who value functionality and form.

Comfort meets performance in this new boot that everyone expects. Comfort isn't compromised, ensuring that wearers can enjoy the collection's footwear throughout their daily journey.

The creative process behind the collection has given life to pieces that embody mechanical artistry, with tech art meeting modern workwear. The range isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling connected to the racing world through every thread and graphic.

HUF x TRD Pro Tundra

The HUF x TRD collaboration doesn't stop with clothing. The unique “HUF x TRD Pro Tundra” is a one-of-one vehicle concept that encapsulates the rugged and nostalgic spirit of the collection. It showcases the potential of what happens when two innovative teams work hand in hand.

The HUF x TRD is a well-tuned collection ready to hit the streets on November 9. It's a full-throttle fusion of HUF’s streetwear legacy with TRD’s racing ethos, crafted for the aficionados of style and speed.

With a range spanning from essential tees to a custom Pro Tundra, it's a lineup that is exclusive as it is expansive, revving up the world of fashion with a dose of high-octane heritage.

Those looking to grab pieces from the collection should race to HUF's official website or the selected retailers stocking the gear.