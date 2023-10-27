Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” sneaker collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The world of contemporary sneakers witnessed a significant launch with the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” sneaker collection. This dynamic collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance brings together the best of both brands, encapsulating the street-smart style of ALD and the time-honored performance reputation of New Balance.

Released on October 26, 2023, sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike have been eagerly awaiting this collection.

This Aime Leon Dore x New Balance collaboration has a lot more to offer that every sneakerhead will remember. Balancing the history, outlook, and unique design of the sneakers, the low-top ones cost $130 USD while the high-tops are available at $165 USD.

With these sneakers, the shoe trend is set to see a fresh change. As the winter season approaches, this range promises to be both a style statement and a staple for many.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” sneakers were available for raffle on aimeleondore.com, which concluded on October 25th, 11:59 pm EST. The entire collection will be up for grabs both in-store and online from Friday, 11 a.m. EST, marking another exciting drop for sneaker enthusiasts.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” sneakers were released on October 26

Staying true to the inaugural collection from 2020, each Aime Leon Dore x New Balance sneaker boasts a muted leather upper. The lower silhouette stands out with a distinct yellowed finish, beautifully offset by accents of green, gold, and navy.

This design draws inspiration from the Masaryk Community Gym located in New York’s Lower East Side (LES).

The New Balance 650s for Fall/Winter 2023 introduce mesh overlays across various parts of the sneakers: the tongue, the iconic profile “N” logos, and the heel. These modifications not only enhance performance but also offer a visual update to the sneakers, ensuring they stand apart.

History of Aimé Leon Dore:

Aimé Leon Dore, the brainchild of Teddy Santis, is renowned for seamlessly blending streetwear aesthetics with high-end fashion. Founded in New York, ALD has consistently produced collections that resonate with their global audience.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” sneaker collection (Image via Sneaker News)

Its collaborations, especially with New Balance, have been instrumental in rejuvenating classic silhouettes with a contemporary touch.

The “International Friendship Through Basketball” banner under which the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance collection has been launched highlights ALD's sporty roots and pays tribute to NYC’s rich basketball heritage.

New Balance: A Legacy in Footwear

New Balance, a Boston-based brand, has carved its niche in the footwear industry with its emphasis on performance and style.

With iconic designs from the 1980s, such as those by Steven Smith, New Balance has effortlessly captured the essence of the 80s footwear trend, particularly over the past three years. Collaborations like the one with Aimé Leon Dore only bolster their reputation and reach.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Masaryk” collection beautifully blends the heritage of two iconic brands. Inspired by NYC's basketball scene, its design marries nostalgia with contemporary flair.

This isn't just a shoe—it's a tribute to sports, fashion, and community. A treat for sneaker enthusiasts and admirers of quality craftsmanship alike, this collection stands as a symbol of unparalleled style and dedication to detail.