New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Stone Island has given New Balance's iconic 991 style a distinctive twist by adding its own take on it. They created exclusive footwear that is visually arresting and tactilely interesting by drawing influence from different industrial locations. The latest iteration of MADE in UK 991v2 shoes is clothed in a black outfit with steel gray accents.

The Stone Island x NB MADE in UK 991v2 shoes are slated to enter the sneaker market on October 18, 2023, at 10 am (US/Eastern). These unisex sneakers are marked with a fixed price tag of $270 for each pair.

They will be purchasable from the online and in-store locations of New Balance and a slew of other connected retail shops.

New Balance X Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 is dressed in bold black and steel gray hues

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via NB)

Before making its way to the market in the United States, the moniker Stone Island was already well-known throughout Europe and Japan, where it was first officially established in 1982. They have worked with well-known brands such as Supreme, Nike, and New Balance over the past few years.

Earlier in 2023, the sneaker community had already embraced Stone Island and New Balance’s co-designed FuelCell C_1 and 574 Legacy sneaker models. For the newest collab, they will offer their jointly revamped MADE in UK 991v2 sneaker model.

The Stone Island x New Balance’s collab description on the shoe brand’s site reads,

“The original 991 set the standard for contemporary running shoe design. Now, this icon enters a new era, with the MADE in UK 991v2. The updated silhouette makes its debut with a collaborative Stone Island design, inspired by the industrial spaces and architecture that served as the backdrop to the UK’s electronic music scene.”

The MADE in UK 991v2 sneaker features a color scheme that combines shades of olive green, grey, and black. Mesh and nubuck toppings cover the top layer of this MADE in UK footwear, which has been designed to seem like metal latticework.

The combination of these different kinds of building blocks results in an eye-catching appearance that fits perfectly with the industrial setting. Adding to the attraction of the relationship is the bold display of co-branded components and distinctive packaging that features the Stone Island Compass emblem.

The design description of the upcoming MADE in UK 991v2 shoes on the shoe label’s website reads,

“Rendered in a decidedly utilitarian olive, grey, and black palette, the Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 features a mesh upper inspired by latticed metal and overlaid with nubuck.”

“Coated, texturized leather foxing and an array of reflective accents place further tactile and visual emphasis on the industrial space concept. Co-branded details and custom packaging, featuring the Stone Island Compass logo, round out this stirring introduction," it adds.

Rounding out the sneaker is the full-length FuelCell midsole, which is equipped with semi-translucent ABZORB SBS midsole pods.

Set your reminders for the soon-to-be-released Stone Island x New Balance MADE in UK 991v2 sneakers that will be accessible this October.