CAYL & New Balance 610T sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

In collaboration with CAYL, New Balance has introduced the 610T, which is a gleaming embodiment of contemporary design with an outdoor-inspired aesthetic. The sneakers are slated to enter the market on October 13, 2023, at 10:00 am (US/Eastern Time). They will be available for $160 per pair.

Those interested can purchase the CAYL x New Balance 610T sneakers from various locations and websites. This includes the New Balance website, cayl.co.kr, and a handful of other associated global retailers.

CAYL x New Balance 610T sneakers will be dressed in covert green suede overlays

Here's an on-foot look at the shoe (Image via NB)

Climb As You Love, better known as CAYL, is an outdoor lifestyle business that is based in South Korea. Since the company was founded in 2011, it has left a lasting impression on many customers with designs that are not just simple but also functional.

The New Balance x CAYL 610T is a shining example of the commitment to quality displayed by both partnering brands. This new collaboration features a design that has been inspired by the great outdoors.

This particular 610T design is further emphasized by the press statement from New Balance (NB) in the following way:

“The CAYL & New Balance 610T is a refined expression of modern, outdoor-inspired design. The silhouette’s bold lines and angular lugged outsole cut a distinctive figure to begin with, but are taken to another level by CAYL’s material and color choices.”

Expand Tweet

The CAYL x New Balance 610T has superior hairy suede toppings along with a polyester base that features a printed grid pattern that looks like ripstop. This pattern ensures that the shoe will last for a long time and has an aesthetically pleasing look.

The lugged outsole of the footwear offers stability for activities that take place in the great outdoors. Furthermore, the co-branded sock liner and stitched mountain emblem at the vamp reflect the collaborative nature of the final product.

Additionally, it has a flat lacing design, an EVA cushioned midsole for ease of use, plus a reflective pattern at the heel counter for more effective illumination.

The numerous aspects of the inspiration are highlighted by the utilitarian style of the upper, which is a light, earth-toned green, and the sole unit, which is black.

Expand Tweet

The press statement goes into additional detail about various distinguishing characteristics of the shoe:

“The shoe’s unique overlay pattern is rendered in hairy suede, for a premium yet lived in feeling, while the synthetic upper is outfitted with a printed grid pattern. This mimics the look of ripstop, the rugged, functional textile that is a signature feature across CAYL’s clothing and accessory ranges.”

It continues as follows:

“The multi-faceted inspiration is emphasized with the utilitarian flair of pale, earth toned green upper and contrasting black sole unit.”

Set your reminders for the CAYL x New Balance 610T sneakers that will be accessible this October. Curious buyers can sign up on NB’s official website for timely alerts on the sneaker’s arrival.

In addition to the abovementioned 610T, the duo has also reimagined NB's Fresh Foam More Trail v3 shoes, which will be dropped alongside their 610T shoes with a price tag of $175.