CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v3 shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

New Balance is a collaborative giant, and its latest association with CAYL marks another chapter in its ever-growing portfolio. For the newest launch, the two parties agreed on reimagining the American business’ Fresh Foam More Trail v3 sneaker model alongside the 610 silhouette. They clothed the Trail v3 silhouette in shadow gray with castlerock and black accents all over.

The recently introduced CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail shoes are slated to be dropped on October 13, 2023, at 10 am (US/Eastern). These shoes are marked with a retail price label of $175 for each pair. Curious readers can easily buy these shoes online as well as at the physical locations of New Balance, cayl.co.kr, and a few other linked global retail outlets.

CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v3 shoes are covered in Shadow Grey hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via NB)

Climb As You Love (CAYL) is a South Korean outdoor lifestyle brand. Following its inception in 2011, the brand has impressed many by its simple yet practical layouts. These two companies have demonstrated their dedication to excellence with the latest New Balance x CAYL Fresh Foam More Trail v3 shoes.

The latest partnership between Boston-based activewear juggernaut and CAYL offers an outdoor-inspired design, which is highlighted by the former’s press box in the following manner:

“The CAYL & New Balance 610T is a refined expression of modern, outdoor-inspired design. The silhouette’s bold lines and angular lugged outsole cut a distinctive figure to begin with but are taken to another level by CAYL’s material and color choices.”

The all-new Fresh Foam More Trail v3 "Shadow Grey" footwear is driven by a technically enriched and inventive method of using components, which is subsequently put into the ultra-cushioned outdoor design. The Fresh Foam X midsole features dual-hardness and layer height, and it is combined with an advanced mesh top that features a haptic print that stretches across the upper.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these chunky sneakers (Image via NB)

The 3D-generated cross pattern and steely gray color scheme present a fashion-forward rethinking of specialized outdoor performance footwear. This shoe is an effortless fit on city streets, just as it is on rugged outdoor terrain.

The press release further underlines certain unique features of the shoe.

“The shoe’s unique overlay pattern is rendered in hairy suede, for a premium yet lived in feeling, while the synthetic upper is outfitted with a printed grid pattern. This mimics the look of ripstop, the rugged, functional textile that is a signature feature across CAYL’s clothing and accessory ranges.”

It continues as,

“The multi-faceted inspiration is emphasized with the utilitarian flair of pale, earth toned green upper and contrasting black sole unit.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming CAYL x New Balance shoes that will be available in the next few days. For instant notifications as soon as the sneaker arrives, you can sign up on the shoe label’s official web page.

In addition to the aforementioned sneakers, the duo will also offer a jointly interpreted NB 610 sneaker model. Unlike the Trail v3 sneaker, the 610 shoe will be covered in hairy suede overlays for a rugged and striking appearance.