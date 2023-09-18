New Balance TWO WXY v4 "Dualism" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Boston-based New Balance made public the TWO WXY v4, the latest generation of the brand's signature basketball footwear, on September 18, 2023. The TWO WXY v4 provides the two-way athlete with an innovative instrument to help them rule the court by combining revolutionary technology with performance-boosting elements.

Beginning on September 22, 2023, the TWO WXY v4 "Dualism" colorway is expected to go on sale. These trailblazing athletic shoes will be sold by the online as well as the physical locations of New Balance, in addition to linked retail merchants. The shoes will be sold for $120 per pair.

New Balance TWO WXY v4 "Dualism" shoes are created in classic white and black tones

The revolutionary mix of FuelCell engineering and Fresh Foam can be found in the entirely novel TWO WXY edition, which results in the best possible balance of bouncing and padding. FuelCell maintains its position as the industry leader in terms of energy return, making certain that each step is experienced as powerful and energetic. Fresh Foam provides unrivaled support, allowing players to enjoy the highest level of comfort during every phase of the game.

The top is made out of an ultralight textile that is accommodating and airy while also cutting down on the overall weight of the build. The TWO WXY v4 equips athletes with the tools necessary for competing at a high level, whether it be making the decisive shot in the clutch or closing down the competition.

Jamal Murray continues to serve as the sneaker model's face as NB's Basketball division introduces an innovative sneaker with a daring expression: the TWO WXY. The aim of the TWO WXY organization, which is intended for all two-way players, is aligned with Jamal's aggressive attacking technique, excellent athleticism, and passion for his game.

During the 2023–2024 NBA season, the brand's players, including Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Dejounte Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith, will be seen wearing the New Balance TWO WXY v4 sneaker. The first iteration of the stated model to be released, which is dubbed "Dualism," takes its cues from the two-way talent and its style, in which the contrast emphasizes the importance of not having any flaws on the court.

Other important colorways include "My City" and "Metal Mal," both of which were designed with Jamal's fondness of video games along with the metallic look in mind. Both of these colors were inspired by the vintage color palette that was used in Denver but were reimagined using contemporary aesthetic principles.

Trent Casper, New Balance's GM for Basketball Design, commented on the latest shoe design in the press release,

“The TWO WXYv4 represents our dedication to providing solutions to take our athletes to the next level.”

He further added,

“We have combined our two key technologies of FuelCell and Fresh Foam to create a shoe that allows players to reach new heights on the court. It is not just about performance, it is about revolutionizing the game and Jamal’s play is a physical manifestation of that.”

Mark your calendars for the planned New Balance TWO WXY v4 "Dualism" shoes that will be accessible this September.