New Balance X CAYL Capsule: Where to get, release date and more details explored

Hold on to your laces, the New Balance X CAYL capsule is about to make a splash. New Balance, renowned for its durable and stylish athletic footwear, is joining forces with South Korea's Climb As You Love (CAYL), a brand that has carved its niche in the outdoor lifestyle market. The collaboration is creating quite the buzz and for good reason.

Long respected for its quality craftsmanship, New Balance continues to be a trailblazer in athletic wear and sports technology. CAYL, established in 2011, has earned its reputation for rugged yet simple outdoor gear. The combined expertise of these two brands suggests that the upcoming capsule collection will be nothing short of extraordinary.

Gear up, sneaker enthusiasts! The New Balance X CAYL capsule will make its debut overseas on October 1st. The Fresh Foam More v3 will cost about $190, and the 610 will cost around $160. Eager fans can stay tuned to overseas retailers and New Balance's official website for the first look at this exciting collaboration.

New Balance X CAYL capsule will be releasing on October 1st

This capsule collection offers two standout styles: New Balance 610 and New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail. Both styles come in “Covert Green” and “Shadow Grey” finishes, perfect for your next adventure. The designs follow simple, functional aesthetics, a hallmark of both brands.

In terms of comfort, tried-and-proven cushioning features prominently in both styles. Whether it’s the urban jungle or a forest trail, these shoes are built to offer seamless comfort.

Co-branding in the New Balance X CAYL capsule is subtle yet impactful. The most noticeable signs are found on the NB 610’s lateral side and the NB Fresh Foam X More Trail’s upper heel. It's all about understated elegance.

New Balance's fascinating history

New Balance is a renowned athletic footwear company founded in 1906 in Boston. Originally crafting arch supports, it later ventured into sneakers. The brand gained its name in the running shoes section for its quality and innovation. Their sneakers turned into a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

New Balance has been a steady competitor in the footwear industry for years, constantly innovating with high-performance athletic shoes. The brand has a reputation for blending form and function.

CAYL: A brief overview

South Korea's Climb As You Love (CAYL) focuses on everything outdoors. Its minimalist yet functional designs have caught the eyes of many since its foundation in 2011. With the New Balance X CAYL capsule, these two brands are showing their commitment to quality.

The CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More v3 and 610 shoes have the CAYL mountain logo on the back and side.

With the New Balance X CAYL capsule, both brands bring their A-game, offering a perfect blend of style and substance.

Slated to launch overseas on October 1st, this is one collaboration you won’t want to miss. Be sure to keep an eye on New Balance’s official website and overseas retailers to snag a pair from this trailblazing collection.