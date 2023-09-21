New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

New Balance is one of the top sneaker brands in the current market when it comes to rugged and tough sneakers. Now, the brand-new New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" will be offered soon on the world market via concepts. The sneaker label has upgraded its reputation in recent years in the sneaker community with its amalgamation of innovative design and advanced technology.

To uphold its reputation, New Balance will launch super chunky yet sturdy sneakers in the form of the "Protection Pack." Even though it is not a collaborative product, the New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" sneakers will be released via Concepts first on September 21 in the global market.

After that, the sneaker pack will be released via the official website of New Balance. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pairs for $180 USD.

The New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" sneakers will come in four colors: olive, tan, navy, and sail

Incorporating art into sneakers has become a popular trend, as it allows people to express their individuality and appreciation for art through their footwear. Nowadays, many sneaker brands have launched sneakers that feature designs inspired by contemporary art.

Similarly, for the New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” sneakers, the brand has taken inspiration from art preservation. Concepts have revealed photos from a shoot in the renowned Boston Athenaeum, a museum and private library devoted to preserving works of art, literature, and other archival materials from the 18th century to the present day.

Concepts stated:

"Inspired by its rich tones and textures, we envisioned the collection in the prestige of The Boston Athenaeum, a museum and private library protecting and preserving art, literature and other archives from the 1800s to today."

It's a good idea to put art into fashion, but coming up with a concept like preserving vintage art and culture is quite innovative, especially when it's represented through sneakers. The New Balance is considered a quite refreshing and classic concept for the 2002R "Protection Pack" sneakers.

The New Balance 2002R, a result of a cutting-edge design that prides itself on its beginnings in performance running, was named after the year the shoe was first released. The MR2002 was a top-tier running shoe that was introduced in 2010, and the inspiration for the 2002R came from that shoe. The 2002R successfully combines high-performance features with everyday wearability.

New Balance described the shoes as:

"Inspired by the popular MR2002, the New Balance 2002R casual shoes offer a callback to the running style of the 2000s in a modified mule silhouette. The uppers of these sneakers are crafted from a mix of durable suede and lightweight mesh for a balanced feel. Impact-absorbing midsoles, cushioned heels and arch support from the Stability Web technology help to keep your feet comfortable through adventure after adventure."

The uppers of the New Balance 2002R sneakers are made from a mix of high-quality suede and lightweight mesh for a balanced feel. The sneakers feature impact-absorbing midsoles, cushioned heels, and ABZORB cushioning technology found on the midsole, which offers a combination of cushioning and compression resistance.

New Balance is quite well-known for its cutting-edge technology for cushioning and midsole, and the new 2002R sneakers are no exception.

With a new concept like art preservation, the New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” sneakers are expected to win the hearts of sneakerheads in no time. Keep an eye on Concepts to grab the first pair!