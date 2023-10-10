AURALEE x New Balance 1960R “Bone White” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The modified New Balance 1906R running shoe model is the end product of the latest joint venture between New Balance and AURALEE. The duo has reimagined this model in a "Bone White" hue, which they have put out alongside an additional "Flint Stone" version.

The AURALEE x New Balance 1960R “Bone White” shoes are all set to make their debut on October 11, 2023, at 10 am (US/Eastern). These sneakers are marked with a fixed price label of $170. They will be sold on online as well as offline outlets of NB and a slew of other connected retail shops.

AURALEE x New Balance 1960R “Bone White” shoes are complimented with darker sole units

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via NB)

In the past, AURALEE has worked with New Balance’s silhouettes that have clear influences from the 1970s, including the XC-72 and the RC30. The 1906R's streamlined appearance and use of contemporary materials gave an entirely novel perspective to the world.

These minute subtleties have been brought to life with small shifts in tone, which results in a refined execution of a creative concept driven by technology.

The description of the collab’s latest 1960R "Bone White" sneaker on the NB’s official website says,

“The minimalism-inspired sophistication of AURALEE meets 2000s running with a new, collaborative edition of the 1906R. Neutral tones, premium materials, and artful details provide a refined and elevated take on the silhouette’s tech-forward design.”

It further underlines the trailblazing features of the shoe in the following words:

“An open knit mesh upper is overlaid with leather and nubuck, with a terry cloth collar lining adding a luxuriant sense of texture. The signature sole unit, sourced from the 860v2, features a combination of flexible ACTEVA LITE cushioning and shock absorbing N-ergy, with segmented ABZORB SBS pods at the heel.”

For the uninitiated, the collab’s intriguing sneaker design was presented for the first time earlier in the year during Paris Fashion Week. An elegant and timelessly wearable footwear is produced as an outcome of the seamless combination of the sportive usefulness of the 1906R with the sophisticated and comfortable vibes from the FW23 fashion line from AURALEE.

The materials, color palette, and detailed elements of the 1906R have all been updated to reflect modern tastes. The "Bone White" top now has a suede texture that has been washed, and the "Mojave Desert" colored outsole has been waxed to create a vintage look. These alterations bring out the endearing details that are inherent in traditional footwear.

The collar linings are employed with terry cloth, and the interiors are finished off with co-branded sockliners.

The sole units of the footwear are equipped with ACTEVA LITE midsole padding. These midsole units, along with ABZORB SBS heel components and N-ergy cushioning in the outer sole unit, provide superior shock absorption.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming AURALEE x New Balance 1960R “Bone White” shoes. You can also sign up on NB’s official web page for quick alerts as soon as the footwear arrives for purchase.

As stated above, a “Flint Stone” colorway of the sneaker model will also be launched on the same date as the aforementioned pair. They will be sold with a similar price tag via NB’s online and offline outlets.