Masterpiece Sound x Hombre Niño x mita sneakers x New Balance 580 GTX sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Masterpiece Sound, Hombre Niño, and mita sneakers are ready to reintroduce New Balance 580 GTX sneakers. The fashion and footwear industries have seen many exclusive and successful collaborations between many two brands. But maybe for the first time ever, four brands are coming together to reinvent a classic sneaker pair from New Balance.

Masterpiece Sound is a Japanese streetwear brand that offers clothing and accessories that represent music and art. On the other hand, Hombre Niño is also a Japanese streetwear brand but its products mainly focus on graffiti and skateboarding. While mita sneakers is one of the biggest Japanese sneaker retailers. All these brands have come together with New Balance to create an iconic sneaker model.

Masterpiece Sound x Hombre Niño x mita sneakers x New Balance 580 GTX sneakers will be released on October 7 in Japan. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pair via the official website of mita sneakers and New Balance.

Masterpiece Sound x Hombre Niño x mita sneakers x New Balance 580 GTX sneakers will come in men's sizes

Masterpiece Sound x Hombe Niño x mita sneakers x New Balance 580 GTX sneakers (Image via Up-to-Date))

The New Balance 580 GTX sneakers have a rich history that dates back to 1996 when the original silhouette was first introduced. The New Balance 580 was an instant hit in Japan in the years following its 1996 release. It was an adaptation of the 'Made in USA' 585. The silhouette was designed with a focus on outdoor terrain running and featured a chunky, Rollbar-equipped, trail design.

New Balance described,

"The 580 is one of the most distinctive models in New Balance history, and not simply because of its chunky, Rollbar-equipped, trail design. Originally an obscure, regional adaptation of the 585, the 580 began to turn heads as a fixture on the trendsetting streets of Harajuku. When it served as the canvas for some of the first-ever collaborative releases, the 580 became legendary."

The New Balance MT580 officially hit the US in August 2008. Now, the pair will make a comeback with a new feature Gore-Tex.

The latest version of the New Balance 580 GTX sneaker features a number of improvements designed with today's wearer in mind. Its upper is wrapped in a gloomy allure, primarily in hues of black, with white hues that offer a hint of visual relief to the overall appearance.

A set of dash-patterned black lace, the sharply contrasted white New Balance 580 Gore-Tex marking on the tongue, and the famous "N" logo on the midfoot are some of the notable characteristics of this shoe.

The shoe's Gore-Tex coating makes it more than just a pretty face; it's also built to last through wet and windy conditions. This can be seen all over the upper's TPU, mesh, and leather materials. The diamond design on the heel and the Gore-Tex label make these shoes stand out.

However, the collaborative miracle occurs in the insole. Each pair of shoes is a tribute to its designers, with one featuring logos from mita sneakers and New Balance and the other from Masterpiece Sound and Hombre Nino. The design is anchored by a robust outsole and a blacked-out midsole, making them ideal for exploring the city.

The retail price for the new New Balance 580 GTX sneakers will be ¥29,700 which is approximately $200 USD.