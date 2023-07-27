New Balance 580 "Grey Purple Aqua" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

Sneakerheads are about to witness a new iteration of New Balance 580 in the coming months of 2023, dressed in a grey, purple, and aqua color palette. While the NB 580 may not enjoy the same level of popularity as other models like the 990 and others, it stands out as the top choice for those seeking a more retro-vibed shoe. Its chunky design and incorporation of Rollbar technology make it a reliable option, offering both stability and support.

Recently, the 580 is being reissued with a modernized look, featuring a slimmed-down toe and reduced collar height. However, the official release date for this particular pair has not been confirmed yet. Enthusiastic fans can look forward to purchasing these sneakers through the official New Balance online store at a retail price of $130.

New Balance 580 "Grey Purple Aqua" sneakers will come in men's sizes

New Balance 580 "Grey Purple Aqua" sneakers (Image via SN)

Despite witnessing a massive resurrection in recent years, New Balance boasts a long-standing history in the sneaker industry. The brand stands as one of the originals, having been founded in 1906 and continuously creating some of the finest well-made sneakers both visually and functionally ever since. Among these classic offerings is the 580, a sneaker with a rich history in Tokyo streetwear, and it is on the verge of being reintroduced once again.

The upcoming New Balance 580 sneaker is dressed in a combination of grey, blue, and purple colors. Suede, leather, plastic, and mesh components on the sneakers' upper are predominantly grayscale, with supporting accents favoring a livelier, spring-friendly flair. The underfoot sole unit maintains a subtle color scheme, staying true to New Balance's heritage design. Notably, the Rollbar stability components extend the bold purple contrast from the upper to the sole, enhancing both style and support.

New Balance 580 may not be as popular as other NB models but is a classic retro sneaker from the brand and it majorly takes inspiration from the Japanese culture. Japan continues to draw influence from the Americana style, and since World War II's hybridization of styles within Japanese youth, they have enthusiastically embraced the 'Made in USA' label like no other.

As a result, New Balance thrives in the East even today, and despite some mixed reactions to certain products, it remains a prominent contender. With the relocation of its manufacturing to Asia, exclusivity for this part of Asia continues to emerge, allowing New Balance to capitalize on the market and maintain its presence in the region.

The 580s, which are the Japanese exclusive iteration of the Made in USA 585s, continue to be a model that divides the market since its initial release in 1996. It had mixed reviews in Japan because of its bold design, which featured a hefty top that contrasted considerably with the customary slimline runner-like versions.

New Balance described,

"The 580 is one of the most distinctive models in New Balance history, and not simply because of its chunky, Rollbar-equipped, trail design. Originally an obscure, regional adaptation of the 585, the 580 began to turn heads as a fixture on the trendsetting streets of Harajuku. When it served as the canvas for some of the first-ever collaborative releases, the 580 became legendary."

The New Balance 580 remains an underrated NB sneaker model, but the rich history behind its origin makes it a legendary sneaker. Stay tuned to know further details about the pair.