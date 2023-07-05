New Balance 580 "Pretty in Pink" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

New Balance 580 is soon going to make a comeback for summer 2023, dressed in soft pink color shades. The NB 580 is a classic silhouette that has been around since 1996. Originally designed as a trail running shoe, the 580 has since become a staple in the sneaker world. With its chunky, Rollbar-equipped design, the 580 is one of the most distinctive models in New Balance's history.

Over the years, the shoe has undergone various updates and reissues, but it has always maintained its unique look and feel. The New Balance 580 has been released in a variety of colorways and collaborations, each one adding its own unique twist to the classic design. Now in 2023, the sneaker pair will see a release with a brand new design and color palate. The official release date is unknown for now, but the price tag for the pair will be $130.

New Balance 580 "Pretty in Pink" sneakers will come in men's sizes

The New Balance 580 has an intriguing history that spans over three decades. Introduced in 1996, this iconic silhouette was designed by New Balance's Japanese division. Inspired by outdoor trail running, the 580 combined performance and style. The 580 has established itself as a lifestyle classic throughout the years through many hues and partnerships.

The upcoming model of the New Balance 580 sneakers has a traditional suede and mesh upper combination in varied pink tones with a textured rubber lateral component. The sides are adorned with "N" emblems, and the thick C-CAP midsoles underneath use the Rollbar technology that has become synonymous with the brand.

Meanwhile, black treaded outsoles with an exposed heel window complete the pairs. It featured cutting-edge technologies such as the Rollbar stability system and ABZORB cushioning, providing superior comfort and support.

The one feature that makes the New Balance 580 different and unique from other NB sneakers is its C-CAP midsole technology. It stands for Compression-molded EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) Cushioning and Performance. C-CAP midsoles are designed to provide optimal cushioning, support, and shock absorption for enhanced comfort during athletic activities.

The C-CAP midsole technology involves a compression-molding process, where EVA foam is molded under high pressure. This results in a durable, lightweight, and responsive cushioning material. The midsoles are strategically placed within the shoe to deliver targeted cushioning and stability, especially in high-impact areas.

C-CAP midsoles are known for their ability to absorb shock and provide excellent energy return, helping to reduce fatigue and enhance performance. The technology has been widely utilized across various New Balance shoe models, catering to different sports and activities, and has become synonymous with the brand's commitment to delivering superior comfort and support to athletes.

The upcoming New Balance 580 also incorporates Abzorb cushioning in the heel, which helps to mimimize shocks and provide extra cushioning for impact protection.

Abzorb cushioning is designed to absorb and disperse the force generated upon impact, reducing stress on the feet, joints, and muscles. This helps to minimize discomfort and potential injuries. It is also engineered to be highly durable, maintaining its cushioning properties over extended periods of use.

The technologically advanced New Balance 580 will soon hit the market dressed in pretty pink hues. Stay tuned to know the official release date for the pair.

