5 most stylish New Balance sneaker models 

New Balance (NB) is a brand that has been around for over 100 years, and it has come a long way since its early days of producing running shoes for local clubs. The sneaker label is known for its stylish and sturdy sneaker models. By tapping into streetwear culture, NB has reinvented itself further.

NB 990v3 MADE in USA, 2002R, 550, and many more sneaker models from the brand have stolen the hearts of the sneakerheads. Recently, the brand has released a wide range of stylish and innovative sneakers based on the new trends and fans' requirements.

Here are some of the stylish sneakers from New Balance.

1) New Balance 2002R

The New Balance 2002R casual sneakers are a tribute to the running style of the 2000s and are styled in the silhouette of a modified mule. The popular MR2002 model inspired these shoes. To ensure a comfortable and well-balanced fit, the upper of these shoes is constructed from a combination of durable nubuck leather and breathable mesh.

This NB sneaker will keep the feet comfy throughout each and every trip thanks to the Stability Web technology's impact-absorbing midsoles, cushioned heels, and arch support. The price range for the sneaker model is between $139.99 to $159.99.

2) New Balance 990v3 MADE in USA

The 990 sneaker models inspired the NB 990v3 MADE in USA. When it came out for the first time in 1982, the 990 had a classy, modest grey color and a three-figure price tag, which was unheard of then. Since 1982, the design has been changed, and there are now more color choices, but the 990's aura as a status symbol has stayed the same.

One of its innovative versions is the 990v3 MADE in USA, which has a high-quality upper and ENCAP cushioning in the heel. The shoe has a nubuck upper, leather overlays, and micro-perforations throughout the upper. The price is around $200.

3) New Balance 550

In 1989, when the first 550 was released, it had an impact on basketball courts throughout the country. The 550 was put away after its original production run, but it made a triumphant return in the form of limited edition releases in late 2020 and the regular lineup the following year, where it soon became a fan favorite throughout the world.

The 550's low-top, streamlined profile is a modern update on the rugged looks of the late '80s, while the shoe's durable leather, synthetic, and mesh upper structure is a timeless design. The price range for the sneaker model is between $109.99 to $119.99.

4) New Balance 9060

The 9060 takes cues from previous 99X models and reimagines them with a twisted sense of style influenced by the blatantly futuristic, visible tech design of the Y2K era. The upper has an expanded version of the 990's sway bars, which create the illusion of motion, and a sculpted pod midsole with wavy lines and blown-up dimensions.

The design throws an exaggerated focus on the shoe's signature cushioning technologies, ABZORB and SBS. This stylish yet comfy sneaker from NB is currently available for ranges like $109.99, $149.99, and $159.99.

5) New Balance 990v5

This time-tested, evergreen go-to has established itself as the gold standard in the industry over the past three decades. The V5 was designed without making any concessions, achieving the ideal balance between cushioning and stability.

Made in the USA 990v5 is the pinnacle of sophistication and functionality, serving as living proof that quality still exists in the world. The 990v5 is a tried-and-true model that does not skimp on quality and is a mainstay on both the track and the runway. The sneaker model is available for $259.99.

All these stylish New Balance sneakers are classics that look good no matter the time or season.

They are available for purchase directly from the brand's official website.