The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060 "Missing Pieces" sneaker collection: Everything we know so far

The Whitaker Group (TWG), the parent company of A Ma Maniére, recently joined hands with the Boston-based sneaker brand to work on the New Balance 9060. TWG has collaborated with sneaker giants like the Jordan brand and Nike in the past and released some extraordinary pairs for sneakerheads. The brand has now decided to work with New Balance (NB) and fans can't wait to see what they bring to the table.

This will be the first time in a decade that NB and The Whitaker Group will be working together to launch two iconic models of the New Balance 9060. The two brands previously worked together on the NB 1600 silhouette.

Neither of the brands has disclosed the official release date for the new "Missing Pieces" sneaker collection and pricing details are also currently unknown.

The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060 "Missing Pieces" sneaker collection to include pairs covered in blue and mint colorways

The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060 "Missing Pieces" sneaker collection (Image via SBD)

New Balance is one of the top sneaker brands in the current market. Over the last year, the sneaker label has launched a wide range of variations of its iconic sneaker models, which are not only comfortable but also highly fashionable. Currently, New Balance is dominating the sneaker market with its new innovative designs and collaborations with top designers.

Now, the brand is ready to partner with The Whitaker Group to launch the 9060 sneaker model. The New Balance 9060 has always been a cult-favorite and after the official announcement of this new collaboration, sneakerheads are over the moon. The brand will soon release two variants of the fan-favorite 9060 sneaker model, which will feature a subtle color palate and will be covered in blue and mint hues.

The soon-to-be-released New Balance 9060 sneakers have a calming palette. The pairs are a hybrid design with a chunky build and bulbous sole unit. They feature an open-mesh high-quality pigskin suede upper and a dual-density midsole, which adds to the comfort of the sneakers.

A notable feature of these sneakers is the cushioning technology they incorporate, such as SBS and ABZORB cushioning. This technology offers users exceptional cushioning, responsiveness, and shock absorption, which translates to enhanced comfort and performance. This makes the upcoming sneakers the perfect pair for running, training, or engaging in other athletic activities.

The pair also has instantly recognizable "N" emblems on the sides. The 860-inspired diamond-pattern outsole further guarantees superior stability.

The New Balance 9060 sneakers have always been a popular choice among sneakerheads as well as fashionistas. These pairs are designed with a focus on both comfort and functionality. The upper is typically constructed from synthetic materials or mesh, providing breathability and lightweight support. This ensures that the feet stay comfortable and well-ventilated.

Sneakerheads gravitate towards the NB 9060 sneakers as the brand is known to offer an unmatched blend of comfort and performance. The shoes act like a second skin, thanks to their wide range of sizes and widths, ensuring a snug fit for every foot. The advanced midsole technology, cushioning technology, and premium quality materials enhance every step.

The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060 "Missing Pieces" sneaker collection will be released in the coming months of 2023, as per Sole Retriever. Fans should keep an eye on New Balance's official website to know the exact release date, time, and price of the collection.