Where to buy the Balenciaga x Sky High Farm Workwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Dan Colen-founded label, Sky High Farm Workwear, is collaborating with the Demna Gvasalia-helmed luxury fashion house Balenciaga for its latest foray into the fashion industry. This marks the debut collaboration between the two labels and will be another charitable partnership from the label.

The dynamic duo will release an apparel line for their latest collaboration including jackets and shirts to aid Colen and Sky High's mission by donating the profits to the former's mission. The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce sites of Dover Street Market NY and London. It will also launch at Dover Street Market London, Los Angeles, and New York's physical stores.

More about the upcoming Balenciaga x Sky High Farm Workwear 6-piece apparel collection

Sky High Farm, founded by artist Dan Colen, states its goal as:

"Improving access to fresh nutritious food for those in need."

To aid this mission, the label looks to raise funds by connecting with the fashion industry for charitable partnerships.

The mission, which kick-started in 202, has already seen three major partnerships with Dover Street Market, Comme des Garcons, and most recently with Converse. The latest of these partnerships is with Balenciaga, which marks the fourth chapter of the mission.

Description of the collection as per the official website:

"We’ve surprised even ourselves with the fourth and final chapter of our charitable collaboration series benefitting Sky High Farm 501(c)(3), a project that has already featured a stable of greats - Denim Tears, The Gordon Parks Foundation, IRAK, Jenny Holzer, Supreme, and Kara Walker, to name a few."

The latest Sky High Farm Workwear collaboration with Balenciaga has dug into the archival silhouettes donated by the Demna-helmed label and customized them with shots of the Sky High Farm rooster, pig, and lamb. The pictures were captured by photographer Ryan McGinley.

The full collection offers jackets and shirts constructed out of denim material. It includes the following:

Denim Jacket - Lamb, which can be availed at a retail price of $850. Denim Jacket - Pig, which can be availed at a retail price of $850. Denim Jacket - Rooster, which can be availed at a retail price of $850. Denim Shirt - Lamb, which can be availed at a retail price of $550. Denim Shirt - Pig, which can be availed at a retail price of $550. Denim Shirt - Rooster, which can be availed at a retail price of $550.

The denim shirts are all clad in black base denim, while all the jackets arrive in a white hue. Both feature a pre-distressed bottom hem. The back of the jacket and shirt feature photographs of farm animals. The embroidered Sky High Farm Workwear is seen featured over the left side of the chest.

A co-branded text hit can be seen written under the size tag with a short mission statement. The collection comes accompanied by a campaign that stars Nadia Lee Cohen. Its art was directed by photographer Quil Lemons.

100% of profits from sales of the collection go directly back to the farm.

The Balenciaga x Sky High Farm Workwear collaborative collection is slated to be released in limited quantities at select Dover Street Market webstores and retail physical stores on September 12, 2022.

