Reebok Answer IV Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Reebok is releasing a new version of the Answer IV, a shoe line inspired by Iverson's outstanding MVP season in 2001. The upcoming "Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey" model is a great example of the long-lasting partnership between Iverson and Reebok, where performance meets style.

The Reebok Answer IV “Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey” sneakers are a harmonious mix of aesthetics and functionality, inspired by Iverson's dynamic career.

They feature an all-leather upper, providing a premium look and feel. The iconic zip shroud, covering the lacing system, adds a unique touch, distinguishing it from other models.

Scheduled for release on December 8, 2023, these sneakers are a highly anticipated addition to the Reebok line.

Priced at $170, they cater to men's sizing and will be available at selected Reebok Classics retailers. The shoes can be purchased online at Reebok.com, offering fans a convenient way to own a piece of basketball history.

The Reebok Answer IV "Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey" sneakers offer a striking combination of innovative design and functional features that set them apart in the world of high-performance footwear.

Upper Design and Construction

The Reebok Answer IV "Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey" sneakers are distinguished by their full leather upper, which delivers not only an elegant appearance but also robustness.

This premium leather is meticulously shaped to mold around the foot, providing unparalleled comfort and support.

The vibrant Flash Red, Core Black, and MGH Solid Grey hues blend to form an eye-catching design, echoing the vigorous and spirited playing manner of Allen Iverson.

Zippered cover and lace system

Unique to the Answer IV line is the notable zippered cover that elegantly conceals the lace system. This feature enhances the shoe's visual charm while serving a practical function.

The cover presents a sleek, continuous surface, contributing to the footwear's streamlined design. It also plays a role in safeguarding the foot and ensuring the laces remain secure and in place during various activities.

Midsole comfort and technology

The DMX foam midsole is essential to the sneaker's comfort. It is outfitted with innovative DMX technology and is designed to respond to the wearer's foot movement, providing adaptable cushioning.

This versatility makes the shoes ideal for multiple uses, ranging from relaxed strolls to more demanding physical activities. The midsole's design ensures a snug fit, effectively diminishing foot strain during motion.

Sole design and functionality

The rubber sole of the "Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey" model is crafted for supreme traction and long-lasting wear. Its carefully designed tread pattern provides a firm grip on various types of terrain, enhancing the shoe's utility both indoors and outdoors.

The choice of rubber as a material further bolsters the overall endurance of the sneakers, allowing them to endure consistent use.

Historical Significance and Aesthetic Details

Paying homage to Allen Iverson, the outsole features a unique design with Iverson's face, and some of his tattoos are showcased on the sock liner.

These elements not only enhance the sneakers' aesthetic appeal but also infuse them with deep historical importance, honoring Iverson's history in the basketball world.

In summary, the Reebok Answer IV "Flash Red/Core Black-MGH Solid Grey" sneakers are a blend of high-quality materials, innovative design elements, and performance-oriented features. They stand out not only for their striking appearance but also for their functionality, comfort, and connection to basketball history.