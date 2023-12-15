Adidas running shoes are celebrated not only for their performance but also for their comfort and style. In 2023, Adidas continues to remain a top choice for running shoes. Among the multitude of options available, here is a list of curated selection of the most affordable Adidas running shoes, spanning different categories.

With prices ranging from $40 to $130, Adidas accommodates diverse budgets. Whether a novice runner seeking an entry-level option or a seasoned athlete pursuing cutting-edge racing shoes, Adidas has you covered. These top picks for Adidas running shoes listed below combine comfort, cushioning, support, and affordability for runners of all ages.

5 most affordable Adidas running shoes

1) Adidas Ultraboost Light Women's Running Shoe

Ultraboost Light for Women: Adidas Running Shoe (Image via Adidas)

Priced at $101 on Amazon, the Adidas Ultraboost Light Women's Running Shoe offers excellent cushioning, responsiveness, and a secure fit. Its full-length midsole delivers energy return and shock absorption, ensuring protection during short or long runs on different terrains.

The shoe is crafted from recycled materials, emphasizing sustainability, and features a sock-like fit that accommodates various foot shapes. The ergonomic heel structure enhances stability, while the flexible rubber outsole provides a smooth, flexible ride with exceptional traction. Experience plush support without the bulk, making it a superb choice.

2) Adidas Men's Supernova 2.0

Adidas Men's Supernova 2.0 (Image via Adidas)

Priced affordably at $40 on Adidas.com, the Adidas Men's Supernova 2.0 stands out as a top choice for daily training. It features dual-foam cushioning for shock absorption and firmer foam in the forefoot for energy return. The grippy rubber outsole provides reliable traction on various surfaces.

Notably, this latest version includes a padded tongue and heel for enhanced comfort and an upper made from recycled materials, emphasizing sustainability. Designed for neutral runners, it suits both beginners and experienced athletes.

3) Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Running Shoes

Adizero Adios 7: Adidas Running Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Priced at $129.95 on the Adidas official website, the Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Running Shoes are a versatile choice for both racing and everyday training. These Adidas running shoes offer a lightweight and springy feel and are ideal for speed workouts, while still providing stability and shock absorption for longer runs.

The breathable and flexible upper is made with at least 50% recycled materials, emphasizing sustainability. With an 8-millimeter heel-to-toe drop, they are comfortable for heel strikers and feature a grippy rubber outsole for excellent traction, even in wet conditions.

4) Adidas Adistar 2.0 Running Shoe

Adistar 2.0: Adidas Running Shoe (Image via Adidas)

Available on Amazon for $52, the Adidas Adistar 2.0 Running Shoe excels in providing comfort, support, and responsiveness. Its dual-density foam cushions the heel, offering excellent shock absorption and joint protection during runs on hard surfaces.

The shoe's mesh upper provides a supportive and secure fit, enhanced by the padded collar for ankle support. With a rocker shape in the forefoot, it promotes smooth transitions and suits midfoot strikers. Versatile for walking as well, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of features for longer runs.

5) Adidas Terrex Soulstride Rain-Ready Trail Running Shoes

Adidas Terrex Soulstride Rain-Ready Trail Running Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Priced at $60 on the Adidas website, the Adidas Terrex Soulstride Rain-Ready Trail Running Shoes are designed to provide confidence and support on various terrains and in changing weather conditions. Their durable outsole features multi-directional lugs for grip on rugged trails and smooth roads.

The responsive cushioning adapts to your feet, ensuring comfort and support. Made with at least 50% recycled materials, the shoe's upper offers flexibility, support, and weather protection. Raised sidewalls enhance stability, and the padded collar and tongue provide additional support and comfort for an all-round trail running experience.

Adidas offers a diverse range of affordable running shoes that cater to different preferences and requirements. These budget-friendly options for Adidas running shoes do not compromise on quality, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable running experience.

From the Adidas Men's Supernova 2.0 with its perfect blend of cushioning and support to the Adidas Ultraboost Light Women's Running Shoe, offering exceptional cushioning without bulk, Adidas has something for everyone. The Adidas Adistar 2.0 focuses on comfort and support, and the Adidas Terrex Soulstride Trail Running Shoes offer versatility and weather protection.