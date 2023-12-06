Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Dime and Adidas Skateboarding are back with an exciting new collaboration, and Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers are making fans wait eagerly for something extra-ordinary to get their hands on.

This fresh interpretation of the Busenitz Vulc II pays homage to the original Busenitz Pro, a beloved model in the skateboarding world, and it seamlessly blends high-performance skate features with Dime's timeless design elements.

Sneaker enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers are set to release on December 9, 2023, exclusively on dimemtl.com.

For those who can't wait to get their hands on these stylish kicks, they will be available globally on the CONFIRMED app starting December 11, 2023. The best part is yet to come. These highly anticipated sneakers are priced at a reasonable $90 each, making them accessible to a wide range of enthusiasts.

Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers will be available from December 11

Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II showcases a range of impressive features. It boasts Dime's signature "wave design" on patent leather with three stripes and a sock liner, adding a unique touch to the design.

The full suede upper ensures durability for skateboarding enthusiasts, while a wider foxing tape adds a vintage aesthetic. The collaboration is further highlighted by the Adidas Dime co-branding debossed on the heels.

Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" sneakers: A unique collaboration to look forward to

Mark Regimbal from Dime shares the vision behind this collaboration: "For the Busenitz Vulc II, we aimed for unique color combinations in skate-friendly suede. The goal is to attract existing model fans and introduce the style to a new audience."

Dennis Busenitz, the skateboarding icon and global Pro team rider for Adidas, played a pivotal role in the collaboration's inception, and he expressed his excitement for the final product.

Dennis Busenitz and Dime have a long history together, dating back to their pre-establishment days when they traveled globally for skate company Real Skateboards.

This strong connection led Dime to choose the Busenitz Vulc II for their upcoming Adidas Skateboarding footwear release.

Collaborations like the Dime x Adidas Busenitz Vulc II "Cardboard/Light Brown-Dark Brown" are eagerly expected by fans and collectors alike.

With a rich history of skateboarding and design expertise, Dime and Adidas have come together to create a sneaker that pays homage to skateboarding icon Dennis Busenitz while incorporating Dime's distinctive style.

It is such a collaboration that people don’t want to miss at all. Mark your calendars for December 9 and 11, 2023. Get ready to experience the legacy of Dennis Busenitz and Dime's unique style fused into this exclusive release. These sneakers are sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and skateboarders worldwide.