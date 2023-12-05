ASICS GT-2160 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

ASICS, a brand known for its innovation in running footwear, is bringing back a classic with the ASICS GT-2160 sneakers. This model, originally a part of ASICS’ 2011 collection, has been reintroduced not just as a running shoe but as a stylish lifestyle option.

The GT-2160, once a budget-friendly alternative to the GEL-Kayano 14, showcases the characteristic ASICS style. Its sleek design combines fashion with functionality, making it a versatile choice for both athletes and casual wearers.

The GT-2160’s design reflects the latest trends in footwear, featuring mesh base layers and a prominent use of silver, a color synonymous with the ASICS brand. It stands out with its chunky, practical sole unit, highlighting the shoe's balance between form and function.

Notably, this model diverges from the typical color schemes, introducing shimmering golden accents that provide a striking contrast to its classic silver, white, and black palette.

Eager enthusiasts can purchase the ASICS GT-2160 sneakers on asics.com starting Friday, December 8, 2023. Priced at $120, these sneakers offer both style and affordability. This release is a part of ASICS’ ongoing effort to blend heritage with contemporary design, appealing to a broad range of consumers.

The ASICS GT-2160 sneakers boast an array of features that make them stand out in the crowded sneaker market. One of the key elements is the use of GEL-cushioning, a hallmark of ASICS technology, providing unparalleled comfort and support.

This cushioning system is visible underfoot, emphasizing the shoe's performance-oriented design.

Unlike the upper's golden flair, the GEL-cushioning and other performance components are finished in a simple grayscale, ensuring that the sneakers remain versatile for various style preferences.

Furthermore, the GT-2160 is designed with a heavy-duty sole unit. This component of the sneaker is not just about aesthetics, it's built for function. It caters to the needs of runners who require stability and durability in their footwear.

The combination of these features preserves the shoe’s running heritage while also making it suitable for everyday wear.

ASICS GT-2160: Bridging Past and Present

The golden highlights on the upper add a modern twist to the otherwise classic design, making the GT-2160 a perfect blend of past and present styles. This approach to design allows ASICS to remain relevant in an ever-evolving market, appealing to both long-time fans and new customers.

History and Legacy of ASICS

ASICS, founded in 1949, has a rich history in the world of athletic footwear. The brand has consistently focused on creating shoes that enhance performance and comfort.

Their vision ensures a sound mind in a sound body, which has been the driving force behind their innovations. ASICS has become a go-to brand for sports lovers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide; thanks to its commitment to quality and performance.

The ASICS GT-2160 sneakers represent a significant milestone for ASICS, showcasing the brand's ability to adapt and innovate.

Available from December 8th, 2023, on asics.com for $120, these sneakers are a testament to ASICS' enduring legacy in combining style with functionality.

Their unique design, coupled with the brand’s storied history, makes the GT-2160 a compelling choice for a wide range of consumers, from serious runners to fashion-forward individuals.