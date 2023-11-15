Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 Collection is the latest buzz in the world of fashion, blending the edgy aesthetics of streetwear with the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 racing.

Palace, the London-based streetwear titan, continues to expand its Winter 2023 collection with this exciting eighth drop. This unique collaboration with KAPPA, a brand synonymous with sports and lifestyle wear, celebrates the Alpine Formula 1 team in a style that's both innovative and accessible.

The collection, designed and produced by KAPPA, is set to make a splash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, sharing the spotlight with A$AP Rocky's PUMA collection.

For those eager to get their hands on this exclusive collection, the release dates are just around the corner. The Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 Collection will first be available at The Venetian Shop in Las Vegas on November 16.

Following this, an online release is scheduled for November 17 at 11 a.m. EDT on the brand's official website. In Japan, the collection will be available on November 18 at 11 a.m. JST on the Palace Japan website.

The Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 Collection offers a diverse range of items, starting with a striking color-blocked racing jacket and matching swirling bottoms. The collection further includes a rain jacket, gilets, and body warmers in an eye-catching brown camouflage pattern, all adorned with enlarged Triferg logos.

The collaboration goes beyond apparel, featuring the A523 car decked out in Alpine’s iconic pink, blue, and black. The car proudly displays dual logos and sponsorship branding, epitomizing the fusion of motorsport and fashion. Additionally, BWT Alpine F1 team drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will sport custom uniforms as part of this collaboration.

Fans of the collaboration can also choose from a variety of sponsored tees in blue, tan, pink, and multi-colored options. The collection is rounded off with cozy hoodies and New Era’s 9FIFTY driver caps, making it a comprehensive offering that caters to various tastes and styles.

Additionally, the collection will also be accessible on the official “Palace_Skateboards” WeChat store on the same day at 11 a.m. CST.

Historical Significance of Palace and KAPPA

Palace Skateboards, established in London in 2009, quickly gained prominence in the skate and streetwear culture with its distinctive designs and collaborations. Its influence extends into fashion and youth culture, symbolizing a blend of skateboarding grit and contemporary style.

KAPPA, an Italian sportswear brand founded in 1967, holds a rich heritage in athletic apparel. Renowned for its innovative designs and the iconic "Omini" logo, KAPPA has been a staple in sports, especially football, and later became a symbol in 90s casual and street fashion.

Together, their histories reflect a blend of athletic functionality and streetwear aesthetics. The Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 Collection stands as a testament to the seamless blending of street fashion and the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing.

Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 collection (image via Palace)

The Palace x KAPPA Alpine F1 Collection release marks a significant moment in fashion, offering a unique and diverse range of apparel that appeals to both streetwear enthusiasts and racing fans.

With its availability in Las Vegas, online, and in Japan, this collection is set to make a global impact, showcasing the power of collaboration between two pioneering brands in their respective fields.