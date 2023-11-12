Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” sneakers represent a fresh chapter in the storied legacy of a classic design. The Air Force 1 Low, introduced 40 years ago, has not only remained relevant but has grown in stature, seamlessly transitioning from a basketball essential to a street fashion icon.

The “Ashen Slate” colorway marks a distinct shift from the shoe’s athletic roots, offering an elegant, lifestyle-focused variant of the Air Force 1 PRM (Premium). This latest design iteration highlights Nike's commitment to evolving its classics to align with contemporary fashion sensibilities.

Anticipated to be a significant release in 2024, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” is yet to have a confirmed launch date on nike.com. However, it is priced at $145, indicating its premium positioning.

This new rendition is set to offer a blend of iconic design and modern style, making it a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Ashen Slate sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low, designed by Bruce Kilgore, was the first Nike Basketball sneaker to feature the groundbreaking Air technology. Over the decades, the silhouette has transcended its athletic origins, embedding itself deeply into the world of street fashion.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” continues this tradition, bringing a modern twist to a time-tested design.

The “Ashen Slate” colorway, previously seen on other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Max Plus, offers a sophisticated palette for the Air Force 1 Low. It uses a combination of textile, leather, and nubuck materials, creating varied shades across the upper.

The muted blue hue pairs beautifully with a light brown midsole, while the radial traction adds a touch of “Red Stardust,” contributing to the sneaker’s premium feel.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” sneakers maintain the brand’s commitment to comfort and durability.

This premium edition retains the essential features that have made the Air Force 1 Low a favorite, ensuring that they remain as comfortable and hard-wearing as they are stylish.

Nike’s heritage and the Air Force 1 phenomenon

Nike’s journey in the sneaker world has been characterized by constant innovation and a knack for setting trends. The Air Force 1 Low is a prime example of this ethos, having evolved from a performance basketball shoe into a fashion mainstay.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” is a continuation of this legacy, embodying the blend of tradition and contemporary design that Nike is celebrated for.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ashen Slate” is set to be a notable addition to Nike's storied sneaker lineup in 2024. With its unique colorway, premium materials, and timeless design, it promises to appeal to both long-time Air Force 1 enthusiasts and those new to the iconic silhouette.

As we await further release details, the sneaker community is poised to embrace this latest iteration, which perfectly captures the essence of Nike's innovative spirit and fashion-forward approach.

Keep an eye on nike.com for the upcoming release, and don’t miss the chance to own a piece of sneaker history with a modern twist.