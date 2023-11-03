PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration combines a unique mix of products, celebrating a fusion of sportswear aesthetics and cultural relevance. This collaboration encompasses collegiate outerwear, gold-accented sportswear, and revamped classic PUMA shoes. With its roots in the Bronx and Ivy-inspired aesthetics, the collection merges two worlds seamlessly.

Trophy Hunting, a sportswear label owned by Black, AAPI, and Latinx individuals, unveils its debut collaboration with PUMA. Aided by PUMA's Emory Jones and June Ambrose, Dustin Canalin and Kari Cruz from Trophy Hunting accessed PUMA's archives to breathe new life into 12 iconic pieces from PUMA’s illustrious history.

The PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration is set to launch online on November 9, with prices ranging from $96 to $196. This collection stands as a tribute to both the past and the present, making it a must-have for enthusiasts.

PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration will be available from November 9

PUMA, a powerhouse in sportswear, has consistently been embraced by the hip-hop culture. Celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, this collaboration aligns perfectly with PUMA’s legacy.

Trophy Hunting, co-founded by Bronx native Kari Cruz, draws inspiration from the birthplace of hip-hop, creating a meaningful connection between the two brands.

The Collection: A Celebration of Personal Experiences

At the heart of the PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration, personal experiences with uniforms take center stage.

PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration (image via Trophy Hunting website)

The collection mirrors the uniforms Cruz wore in the Bronx, the professional attire of athletes, and the everyday wear of New York locals. Gold hardware, symbolic of trophies, features prominently across the range.

Reversible Varsity Jacket

The standout piece in the collection is a fully reversible varsity jacket, meticulously crafted from high-quality satin and lined with a distinctive faux-fur Duck Camo print.

This carefully designed jacket offers athletic utility and high fashion, embodying the essence of the collaboration's commitment to merging two seemingly distinct worlds into a cohesive and stylish ensemble.

Basketball-Inspired Apparel

The collection thoughtfully incorporates a basketball-inspired performance skirt, biker shorts, and leggings each articulating a tribute to the sport's heritage.

Simultaneously, the pieces are crafted to exude modernity and style, striking a perfect balance that appeals to contemporary sensibilities while echoing the echoes of the basketball court.

Revamped Classic Sneakers

Updated takes on PUMA’s signature sneakers, such as The Clyde All-Pro, The Slipstream, and The Suede, form part of the collection.

Sneakers from PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration (Image via Trophy Hunting website)

The Clyde All-Pro now features a removable gold anklet and a streamlined upper, while The Suede adopts Trophy Hunting’s classic Forest Green tone.

Accessories: Adding a Golden Touch

Incorporating elements reminiscent of the Bronx, the collection features gold nameplates and bamboo-shaped hoops that adorn the outerwear and footwear laces.

These thoughtful embellishments infuse a distinctive and personal touch, seamlessly connecting each piece to its urban roots.

A Personal and Intentional Effort

Kari Cruz emphasizes that the collection is a deeply personal effort to recognize and celebrate women's design contributions to streetwear and basketball brands.

The PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration is a convergence of tradition, culture, and modern style.

PUMA x Trophy Hunting collaboration (Image via Trophy Hunting website)

Launching on November 9, this collection is not just apparel and footwear but a celebration of stories, experiences, and heritage.

With prices between $96 and $196, it is accessible and waiting to find a place in the collections of those who appreciate the rich tapestry it represents.