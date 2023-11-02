5 upcoming Puma releases of November 2023

German sports footwear giant, Puma, is preparing to introduce a series of exciting product releases throughout the month. Founded by the Dassler brothers in 1919, their company was born from a commitment to deliver advanced technology and innovation to athletes, with its humble beginnings in their parents' home.

Their unwavering commitment and dedication to their goals have played significant roles in shaping the brand into what it is today, a powerhouse in the world of sports footwear and athletic equipment.

Last month, Puma revealed several hot launches including models like the Pleasures Velophasis, Foreverrun Nitro, Toxic, and more. It seems that November is set to bring equally exciting pairs as the brand has scheduled fresh colorways from the Fenty Avanti lineage and some other models in its roster.

The top 5 pairs from them are discussed below.

Fenty X Puma Avanti and four other drops are scheduled for the November launches

1) Fenty X Puma Avanti L

The music sensation and entrepreneur, Rihana and her brand Fenty have previously collaborated with the brand to create a range of attractive footwear. After a hiatus, she once again partnered with the brand, sparking anticipation for several innovative footwear offerings.

The Avanti model from the collaboration has garnered special attention due to its unique combination of the material and Rihana's innovative vision. The sneaker is designed with the bespoke craftsmanship of Puma King football boots, while the leather material of Easy Rider running shoes provides sheer elegance.

The stand-out feature of this lineage is its oil-treated leather that enhances durability while accentuating the polished look. The suggested launch date for two fresh colorways 'Club Navy' and ' Dark Myrtle' is November 2, available for both men and women for $160.

2) Slipstream Hi Xtreme

Slipstream, one of the classic 80s models from Puma, gets an iteration in mid-cut silhouette with meticulous detailing. Originally known for being 'engineered for serious players', the sneaker has gradually transitioned into the lifestyle section due to its unique design and comfortable experience.

The sneaker features a rubber sole infused with EVA cushioning, enhancing the cozy feeling. Its Cordura mesh-based upper is meticulously layered with suede at the heel, mudguard, and quarter in the paneling design, adding a stylish touch to the sneaker. Additionally, the suede eyelets enhance the overall appeal of the classic model.

The pair is set to be released on November 1 as men's sneakers with a price tag of $130.

3) Childhood Dreams Suede Sneaker

Puma X Childhood Dreams Suede Sneaker ( Image via Puma)

The Childhood Dreams sneaker line is an exceptional yield of the revered collaboration between Puma and Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards forward player. Since 2020, the collaboration has produced multiple lineages, all with the shared mission of inspiring children to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

In the black colorway, the sneaker boasts a nylon upper with hairy suede accents on the heel and quarter. The toe cap is dressed in a white rubber molded cap and it sits atop a rubber outsole, contributing a sleek and stylish design. The 15 mm thick laces add a streetwear touch to this model, making it a versatile choice for fashion-forward individuals.

With an affordable price of $90, this sneaker will be available on the website on November 3.

4) Trophy Hunting Basketball shoes

In another exciting collaboration with the American sportswear brand, Trophy Hunting has crafted a basketball shoe specifically for women. This sneaker combines the unique and innovative design from Trophy Hunting with Puma's cutting-edge technology, resulting in a must-have choice for female sneakerheads.

This sneaker features a Nitro-infused midsole, providing exceptional comfort and cushioning, making it an ideal performance sneaker. The mesh upper enhances breathability, keeping the feet cool during intense activities. Additionally, the perforation design elevates the overall ventilation of the shoe.

The golden Trophy Hunting branding on the lace further exudes the sneaker's stylish appeal, making it a fashionable and functional footwear for women. The suggested price of $110 can be obtained from November 9.

5) Plexus Sneaker

Plexus, another distinctive model from the German sneaker juggernaut, Puma, will bring a new colorway 'Pristine-Elektro Purple'. The model has been appreciated thoroughly due to its unique color scheme and the textile construction on the upper, providing a handmade appeal.

Dressed in a suede upper, the sneaker is a stand-out model from the brand because of its unique lace design with a rubber-dipped tip. Infused with IMEVA midsole along with rubber outsole have been designed exceptionally, providing both style and functionality.

Releasing on November 11, this sneaker can be obtained for $130.

Apart from these shoes, Puma will launch several other sneakers including other iterations from Velophesis and Pro-Nitro. Assessing all the new launches scheduled on the roster, it seems the brand has some thrilling drops for this month.