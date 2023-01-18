Puma Plexus sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma was founded in 1948 and is currently the world's third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world. The label is known for its future-forward sneaker designs that break the boundaries of fashion and technology.

The new Plexus sneaker further redefines the line between fashion and sport. The pair will be released on the official e-commerce site and select physical Puma stores and other retailers, starting January 21, 2023.

"Elektro Green" Plexus sneakers have been constructed with mixed textiles

The upcoming Plexus sneakers will debut clad in an Elektro Green color scheme (Image via Puma)

The German label is known globally for its many technologically advanced sneakers and fashion-forward styles. It is famous for its multiple shoe models such as Mayze, RS-X, Future Rider, and more.

The latest silhouette to appear on the list is the Plexus, which is inspired by the German label's archival seminal model, the Mostro. The sneaker acts upon the overarching concept of a future classic. The Plexus sneakers are constructed with new and progressive design language and sneakerheads can't wait to get their hands on the upcoming product.

The silhouette has explorative and innovative features. The upper of the shoe has been constructed with mixed textiles and contrasting color schemes. The upper is crafted esthetically with special construction elements, giving it a handmade feel.

The plexus sneakers also feature closures with unique and distinct lace construction. The shoe showcases the iconic Formstrip logo, indicating rope laces that are woven through the upper of the sneakers. The Lead Designer of Sportstyle Footwear at the German label spoke about the sneaker and how it represents the future of the brand, as they said:

“Given the initial design direction of creating a 'future classic,' I tried to position our archival PUMA Mostro as a new classic for the future.”

The shoe model is outdoor-ready as it has aggressive lines and can withstand any conditions. The Plexus sneakers will debut in the "Elektro Green" color scheme, with other sneakers set to be launched in late 2023.

The arrival of Plexus sneakers will be further celebrated via the Plexus Playground initiative. The German label has partnered with Forty-Two-And-A-Half, who worked to transform the Plexus via 3D rendering.

The official website of the German label describes the sneaker model and notes:

"What is a Plexus? A Plexus is defined as a complex structure containing an intricate network. It is also PUMA’s new sneaker that lives up to its name statement through its progressive silhouette."

The site further explains how the Plexus "goes beyond the boundaries" of other footwear models:

"The experimental Plexus goes beyond the boundaries of lifestyle and performative footwear, creating an explorative and fashion-driven sneaker inspired by the iconic PUMA MOSTRO of the early 2000s."

The "Elektro Green" Plexus sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site and will be available at select Puma stores and stockists globally on January 21, 2023.

