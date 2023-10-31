Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti latest sneaker colorways: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti latest sneaker colorways is set to redefine footwear aesthetics yet again. This thrilling collaboration between the global pop sensation Rihanna and a pioneer in the athletic world, PUMA is always waited with bated breath.

This time, they are unveiling two novel colorways of the much-acclaimed FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneaker. Mark your calendars, because on November 2, sneaker enthusiasts can witness a launch that promises to blend athletic functionality with avant-garde design.

Ensuring accessibility for everyone, these sneakers will be available on PUMA.com and at selected retailers. Following its price tag starting from $79.53 to $169.67, fans will not just have a visual treat; but an affordable luxury experience.

Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneakers will be available at $79.53 to $169.67

Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneakers (Image via Puma website)

Rihanna is been a multifaceted artist known for her music, fashion sense, and business ventures. It’s true that she has consistently pushed boundaries in the fashion world. FENTY, her own brand, is synonymous with innovative designs and trendsetting collections.

PUMA, on the other hand, stands tall as a legendary sports company with a history of iconic footwear. The fusion of these two powerhouses gave birth to the FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneaker.

With its initial release, it became an instant favorite among sneaker aficionados and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Intricate features of the latest drop

Expand Tweet

The Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneaker is an exemplary merger of two classic PUMA designs. It harmoniously combines the top-tier leather craftsmanship of the King football boot with the outsole design of the revered Easy Rider running shoe.

This unique blend offers a contemporary fashion angle to the football trend while drawing inspiration from the textures and hues of retro sportswear. The upcoming release will flaunt two color variants: dark myrtle and club navy. Catering to a wide audience, the sneakers will be accessible in sizes for men, women, and even children.

A standout feature in both colorways is the oil-treated leather, which promises durability and a polished finish. Complementing this is a tonal leather formstrip that boasts leather piping details. Furthermore, the sneakers will adorn gold aglets, a luxurious touch to the design.

Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti Latest Sneaker Colorways are taking a bold step forward Capping off the list of features is the debossed FENTY number 1 logo, prominently placed on the shoe's tongue.

Expand Tweet

The new Rihanna x FENTY x PUMA Avanti sneakers are more than just footwear. They show off amazing designs, style, and quality.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma has grown into a global athletic brand, fostering collaborations with renowned names and elevating its brand status.

Puma's partnerships include fashion labels such as Alexander McQueen and Rihanna's Fenty, sports teams like Borussia Dortmund, and cultural icons such as Jay-Z. These alliances have successfully blended sports, fashion, and culture, reinforcing Puma's standing in the athletic and lifestyle markets.

With cool new colors like dark myrtle and club navy, Rihanna and PUMA keep giving us awesome new shoes. They will be out soon, and because they're so special and well-made, they'll probably sell out fast. These sneakers really show off the latest in fashion and creative ideas.