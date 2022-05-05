Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty anniversary collection: Price and more about Nothin’ But Net 

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty label recently launched its "Nothin' But Net" assortment to commemorate their four successful years in the lingerie market. The brand's latest mesh lineup comes in a variety of sizes, which is a nod to the brand's inclusive and diverse ethos.

The “Nothin’ But Net” collection is available in sizes ranging from XS to 4X, and it is currently available for purchase via the e-commerce website of Savage X Fenty. The prices of the items range from $16.95 to $89.95.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty anniversary collection created with fishnet fabrics

Fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity are the cornerstones of every Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection. The label has always wanted to make the wearer feel sultry and comfortable at the same time. There's something for everyone, ranging from everyday essentials to more bold pieces.

The 'Nothin’ But Net' range is available in two colorways, namely Black Caviar and Kiwi. The items in this Spring/Summer 2022 assortment are made using sheer fishnet fabrics that offer both comfort and breathability.

Short-sleeved bowling shirts, briefs, trunks, shorts, tanks, plunge and scoop neck brassieres, two-piece bikini sets, and slips are among the items included in the anniversary collection.

Details of the items

1) An open fishnet fabric made of nylon and elastane is used to create the Nothin' But Net Shirt. The relaxed-fit shirt has short sleeves, a notched collar, and a single chest pocket. Adorned with faux shell logo buttons, each bowling shirt retails for $49.95.

2) The cotton modal briefs in the collection are designed with a front contour pouch. These delicate pieces, which feature a labeled adjustable elastic band, cost $16.95.

3) The men's net shorts exhibit a single-button fly, a branded stretchy waistband and a mid-length inseam which provides additional comfort. The price of each cotton modal short is $29.95.

4) Daily trunks are next on the list. Made in black and kiwi shades, the mesh trunks retail for $16.95.

5) The plunge bra and neck scoop bralette are priced at $22.95 and $32.95, respectively. Both of them feature broad elastics with the brand name.

6) The beautifully sheer two-piece bikini set is priced at just $72.90.

7) Lastly, the tanks are worth $32.95 each and the net slips can be purchased for $44.95 each. These are great everyday essentials.

Get your hands on the collection without wasting a second for a comfortable summer. The brand is also planning to launch new colorways for older collections in the coming days.

