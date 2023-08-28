Puma x Lemlem capsule collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The German-based brand Puma has partnered with the South African ready-to-wear fashion brand Lemlem for a capsule collection. The collaboration brings a set of apparel and a colorful iteration of Puma Nitro shoes.

Supermodel Lisa Kedebe, the owner of Lemlem, has joined hands with the German-based athletic wear brand to infuse Lemlem's creative designers and Puma's fabric technology. The collection consists of nitro shoes, low-impact bras, Anorak, and many other activewear.

The collection is set in two themes - one is adorned with geometrical prints and the other one rests on soft pink shades. Through this collaboration, both brands celebrate the diversity in movements with bold colors and patterns.

On the debut series, the brands confined the collection in some basic apparel where they have added some more after launching the products on their websites.

The capsule collection was launched on August 24 and is available at their stores. The collection can also be purchased from the Puma NYC flagship store and other selected stores.

The Puma x Lemlem collection comes in bold colors and patterns to enrich women's wardrobe

On a tour of her native land Ethiopia, Liya Kedebe discovered that Ethiopian vintage heritage is about to lose its existence and it became a priority for the supermodel to prevent that. As a repercussion of the possibility, Liya founded Lemlem which is the first international African brand.

Through this brand, Liya wanted to garner the local weaving art and flare out the Ethiopian tradition and language globally. The brand became a great source of local employment which also supports the country's economy.

The brand is enriched by the clothing collection with weaving patterns and hand-stitched clothes. Being a global brand, Lemlem became one of the great ready-to-wear brands in Kenya where Morocco knows them as the best swimwear brand.

The collaboration between Puma and Lemlem is meant to bring out the best craftsmanship in Ethiopian weaving patterns along with the sportswear technology of Puma.

In the press release, Puma's general manager Erin Longin shared,

"We are thrilled to finally bring a PUMA x Lemlem collaboration to the market. By combining Lemlem's unique designs, vibrant patterns and PUMA's expertise in technology and sport, we have created a collection that will enhance the lives of women and inspire them on their health and wellness jourey."

When Liya Kedebe replied to the quote,

"This collection was inspired by the clothes we wear during workouts and the clothes we wear between work outs. It is a testament to the colliding worlds of sports and fashion, and how we want to inspire women across the globe. I’m so excited for what’s to come in our journey together – this is just the beginning.”

More details on the Lemlem x Puma capsule collection

The capsule collection is enriched with more than 10 items and some of them are added later after the debut launch. Based on the weaving pattern, the Impact bra and 7/8 tights are launched in two shades and are available for $65 and $110 respectively.

The skort which is the blending of skirt and shorts, is crafted with a bold pattern that has a soft pink pleaded layer. The navy blue anorak comes in adjustable laces which costs $180.

Based on the soft pink theme, the fleece hoodie, tank top, joggers, studio bag, and waist bag complete the apparel set whose price range lies between $45 and $120. However, the iteration of the Nitro Luxe sneaker got a geometrical pattern costs $130.

All the apparel set is available at the Puma and Lemlem websites along with some selected stores.